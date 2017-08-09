News By Tag
Dr. Yasser Sadek Co-Writes Newly Released Dentistry Book
Dr. Yasser Sadek, a University of Southern California trained dentist practicing in Palmdale, CA, has co-written a newly released book on dentistry called "A Reason to Smile: Fixing Broken Confidence With Cosmetic Dentistry."
"A Reason to Smile" provides a look into the cosmetic dentistry industry and offers insights from some of the leading experts in the field. There are 12 professionals who contributed to the writing of the book and were selected for their dedication and integrity in seeking the best dental solutions for their patients.
Dr. Sadek has been practicing dentistry in California since 1995. From the beginning, he was concerned about the number of children and adults with a fear of the dental chair and set about developing an approach to eliminate fear from dentistry. Dr. Sadek currently operates a pediatric practice in Palmdale, CA where his methods are successfully empowering young patients and helping them receive dental treatment happily. Dr. Sadek connects with children by treating them as smart little people who are capable of making the right decision once they have been educated on dental health. With age-appropriate communication and changing the children's emotional state from fear to excitement, Dr. Sadek can have even the youngest of patients choosing to have their teeth fixed. Additionally, Dr. Sadek wrote a children's book on dental health called "A Bug Named Yuk" to help educate children on the importance of dentistry.
"The whole idea is never to force treatment on a child, but to get the child's permission to fix his teeth," stated Dr. Sadek.
A customer who read "A Reason to Smile" mentioned, "Great resource to help me understand the rapidly changing field of cosmetic dentistry. Professional descriptions, but very readable and practical for the average consumer."
Dr. Sadek provides a full range of dental care services for children at Palmdale Children's Dental in Palmdale, California. Dr. Sadek has over two decades of dental experience, including pediatric, endodontics, orthodontics, implants and cosmetic dentistry. You can visit the dental practice's website at http://www.palmdalechildrensdental.com, their blog can be seen at http://palmdalechildrensdental.com/
