Project Life Center and JoAnn King are Having a Success Workshop August 19

-- This Saturday, 3:00 PM EST to 6:00 PM EST. JoAnn Youngblood King is partnering with the Project Life Center and offering action steps to aspire others to progress. JoAnn Youngblood King, goal achievement coach, gives strategies on how to get through confusion, and chaos for individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals.Project Life Center and Ms. King intend for attendees to leave with tasks that move blocks so they can achieve their goals. This partnership is also to expand the reputations of the Project Life Center and Ms. King as resources in the community.In addition to learning, attendees will have an opportunity to network within the group. They will also receive feedback on how to tweak steps they are using now for improved results. Project Life Center will have information available on how to become a member of Project Life Center, which is a valuable resource to the attendees as well.To register for this event, click this link http://bit.ly/ projectlifecenter