August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Project Life Center and JoAnn King are Having a Success Workshop August 19

JoAnn Youngblood King is partnering with the Project Life Center and offering action steps to aspire others to progress.
 
 
Project_Life_Center
Project_Life_Center
WOODSIDE, N.Y. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- This Saturday, 3:00 PM EST to 6:00 PM EST. JoAnn Youngblood King is partnering with the Project Life Center and offering action steps to aspire others to progress. JoAnn Youngblood King, goal achievement coach, gives strategies on how to get through confusion, and chaos for individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals.

Learn 'How to Achieve Goals that will Lead to Your Success!'

JoAnn Youngblood King

Project Life Center and Ms. King intend for attendees to leave with tasks that move blocks so they can achieve their goals.  This partnership is also to expand the reputations of the Project Life Center and Ms. King as resources in the community.

In addition to learning, attendees will have an opportunity to network within the group. They will also receive feedback on how to tweak steps they are using now for improved results. Project Life Center will have information available on how to become a member of Project Life Center, which is a valuable resource to the attendees as well.

To register for this event, click this link http://bit.ly/projectlifecenter

Media Contact
Electra Ford
347-309-5525
***@virtualofficecenter.net
End
Source:Live Your Potential
Email:***@virtualofficecenter.net Email Verified
Tags:Goal Coach, Success Coach, Business Coach
Industry:Home business
Location:Woodside - New York - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017
Page Updated Last on: Aug 15, 2017
