Paradigm Tax Group Promotes Texas Market Leaders
James Sutton and Larry Backus Chosen to Fill Prominent Leadership Roles in the State
"James was an obvious choice to lead our Texas Practice due to his deep expertise in property tax laws and processes, proven results for Paradigm clients, outstanding relationships with appraisal district staff throughout Texas, and expansive leadership qualities," said Matt Fossey, Paradigm EVP of National Operations – East. "James began as a Managing Consultant for Paradigm, and it has been an honor to watch him evolve into one of Paradigm's most successful and respected leaders."
"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead the continued growth of Paradigm's Texas business," said Sutton. "I'm especially looking forward to offering expanded service opportunities to our clients through our TurboAppeal technology and its benchmarking capabilities."
As one of Paradigm's leading valuation experts, Larry Backus was promoted to North Texas Market Leader. Larry's vast experience in the North Texas property tax industry make him the ideal candidate to step in and fill this role. Larry has more than 30 years of property tax experience and has managed national portfolios for some of the largest REITS, pension funds, private equity entities and high net worth individuals that have holdings in Texas. From trophy assets, value add opportunities, and student housing, Larry has demonstrated valuable insight.
"Larry has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the property tax industry and has been a distinguished addition to our Dallas office, as well as our entire Paradigm Team, since he joined in 2015," said Fossey. "Larry has the expertise and aggressiveness it takes to get major results for our clients, and he will be a great leader for our North Texas team."
About Paradigm Tax Group
Paradigm Tax Group is a property tax consulting firm with a national footprint serving all 50 states. The firm provides a full range of property tax assessment and tax management services to commercial, industrial, multi-residential and special purpose property owners and taxpayers. To find out more, visit www.paradigmtax.com.
