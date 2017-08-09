 
News By Tag
* Actify
* Innovation
* CIMdata
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


CIMdata to present at Actify Conference 2017

The presentation will take a look at industry trends for data management.
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces that Mr. John MacKrell, CIMdata's Chairman, will participate in Actify's Conference 2017 on Friday 18 August in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The annual Actify event combines thought leadership on managing, using, and sharing high-value product design information with hands-on tutorials on using Actify's products to support collaboration, data analytics, and more aspects of product data intelligence. This event targets the idea that, if you are constantly trying to do more than time allows, then you need to optimize and automate mundane processes to improve your peoples' and company's performance.

Mr. MacKrell will present facts and figures from CIMdata's research on growth and adoption of key PLM capabilities that support product data intelligence, collaboration, etc. He will also provide industry trends and benefits from allowing engineers and managers to make smarter, faster decisions—decisions that directly impact the bottom line of any company that develops products.

To learn more and register for this free event visit http://www.actify.com/events/actify-conference-2017/.

Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
End
Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
Tags:Actify, Innovation, CIMdata
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CIM PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share