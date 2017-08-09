News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CIMdata to present at Actify Conference 2017
The presentation will take a look at industry trends for data management.
The annual Actify event combines thought leadership on managing, using, and sharing high-value product design information with hands-on tutorials on using Actify's products to support collaboration, data analytics, and more aspects of product data intelligence. This event targets the idea that, if you are constantly trying to do more than time allows, then you need to optimize and automate mundane processes to improve your peoples' and company's performance.
Mr. MacKrell will present facts and figures from CIMdata's research on growth and adoption of key PLM capabilities that support product data intelligence, collaboration, etc. He will also provide industry trends and benefits from allowing engineers and managers to make smarter, faster decisions—decisions that directly impact the bottom line of any company that develops products.
To learn more and register for this free event visit http://www.actify.com/
Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse