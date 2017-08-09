 
News By Tag
* Jersey City
* Multifamily
* Commercial Property
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jersey City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

$2,793,000 Arranged for the Acquisition of Jersey City Multifamily Asset

Kathy Anderson Secured a 75% LTV for Acquisition of 22 Unit Multifamily Asset in Jersey City, NJ.
 
 
284 3rd St Jersey City NJ
284 3rd St Jersey City NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- $2,793,000 was arranged for a valued client of Kathy Anderson's to acquire a multifamily asset in the Historic Downtown District of Jersey City.  Built in 1898, the loan is secured by a 5-story brick faced walk-up building with 12 one bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units.  The borrower intends to completely renovate 4 units each year, allowing the borrower to gradually return each unit to full market value over a five year period.

Key terms of this loan include:

·         3.74% Fixed for 5 Years with resets

·         12 Months I/O

·         30 Year Term / 30 Year Amortization

·         75% LTV

·         Sub 1.25X DCR at closing

·         3-2-2-1-1-0 Prepay

·         Non-Recourse

Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans.  With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple.  #thatsPROGRESS

https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com

Media Contact
Matt Sadler
Matt Sadler
matt@progressnj.com
End
Source:
Email:***@progressnj.com Email Verified
Tags:Jersey City, Multifamily, Commercial Property
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Jersey City - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Progress Capital Advisors PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share