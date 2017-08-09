News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
$2,793,000 Arranged for the Acquisition of Jersey City Multifamily Asset
Kathy Anderson Secured a 75% LTV for Acquisition of 22 Unit Multifamily Asset in Jersey City, NJ.
Key terms of this loan include:
· 3.74% Fixed for 5 Years with resets
· 12 Months I/O
· 30 Year Term / 30 Year Amortization
· 75% LTV
· Sub 1.25X DCR at closing
· 3-2-2-1-1-0 Prepay
· Non-Recourse
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS
https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com
Media Contact
Matt Sadler
Matt Sadler
matt@progressnj.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse