$2,793,000 Arranged for the Acquisition of Jersey City Multifamily Asset

Kathy Anderson Secured a 75% LTV for Acquisition of 22 Unit Multifamily Asset in Jersey City, NJ.

284 3rd St Jersey City NJ

--was arranged for a valued client ofto acquire a multifamily asset in the Historic Downtown District of Jersey City. Built in 1898, the loan is secured by a 5-story brick faced walk-up building with 12 one bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units. The borrower intends to completely renovate 4 units each year, allowing the borrower to gradually return each unit to full market value over a five year period.Key terms of this loan include:· 3.74% Fixed for 5 Years with resets· 12 Months I/O· 30 Year Term / 30 Year Amortization· 75% LTV· Sub 1.25X DCR at closing· 3-2-2-1-1-0 Prepay· Non-RecourseProgress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple.