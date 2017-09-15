News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Business Women's Forum (BWF) To Feature Six Professional Development Workshops on October 20th
The more than 500 anticipated attendees to the 2017 Business Women's Forum (BWF) in Plantsville, Connecticut on October 20th will be able to choose two workshops to attend during the all-day networking event from with two keynote speakers.
The BWF, a program of the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is a thriving organization led by female executives dedicated to the professional and personal growth of working women. The mission of the non-profit BWF is to raise scholarship funds for female Post University students pursuing degrees in business, and over the past 34 years, more than $190,000 has been granted.
During the BWF, six diverse, empowering workshops will be presented. The 500+ attendees will each attend two workshops to bring new knowledge and expertise to their workplace and to network with workshop presenters. Topics include: "Tap Into Your Most Creative, Competent and Charismatic Self", "Optimize Your Office: Go From Piles to Productivity!"
Catherine Ewing, LCSW, MDiv, presenter of the "Tap Into Your Most Creative, Competent and Charismatic Self" workshop is a coach, mentor, psychotherapist and certified Emotional Freedom Technique and Neurokinesis Practitioner. She has been a mind/body/spirit connection student for over 25 years, and is a co-author of the book "Incredible Life."
During her workshop, Ewing will guide participants to understand 'how' and 'why' they are stuck in behavioral patterns that don't serve them. She will provide easy techniques to quiet the mind, calm the body, disengage the fight or flight response, and master the mindset to show up to life as a poised, creative, empowered self.
Lisa S. Griffith, Certified Professional Organizer® and owner of The Organized Way, will present: "Optimize Your Office: Go From Piles to Productivity!"
Griffith will provide "5 D's for Quick Decision Making", a system to help participants make easy, fast decisions about what to do with piles of information they throw away daily. Get your business or home office organized for more time and productivity by getting a workspace under control, reclaiming a desktop, countertop, filing cabinet, dining table, office floor, etc.
Anne Parmenter will present "Straight to the Summit: How to Get Your Team to the Top". An avid worldwide traveler for rock climbing and mountaineering, Parmenter has climbed Aconcagua in Argentina, Denali, Cotopaxi, Chimborazo, Mount Blanc French Alps, Ama Dablam Himalaya and Mount Everest successfully summiting it in 2006, plus Mt Rainier Liberty Ridge. Currently, she is head field hockey and assistant lacrosse coach at Trinity College in Hartford. She has completed 13 marathons; London, New York, Hartford trail marathons; four Boston marathons including in 2014 inspired to run following the 2013 bombings.
During her workshop, Parmenter will discuss the importance of group dynamics, team building and goal setting in the workplace. She will help participants understand who they manage, and how to create more productive and successful work environments so an entire team can succeed together.
Kara Sundlun, presenter of the "Empowered Communication:
Sea Tea Improv, Hartford's professional comedy company that performs and teaches improv, sketch, and stand-up comedy, will host "Communication, Leadership, and Conflict Resolution Through the Experience of Improvised Comedy". The group's female performers and instructors have trained at the country's premier comedy schools, including the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, ImprovBoston and more. With corporate clients ESPN, LEGO, and Comcast they have performed shows and classes for thousands since 2009. They currently own and operate Connecticut's only improv-dedicated space, the Sea Tea Comedy Theater.
During their workshop, Sea Tea Improv's instructors and leaders will help participants enhance their leadership skills through applying the principles that make performers of this adaptive art form among of the best business leaders.
New for 2017, is a "Power Networking Hour" workshop to help participants create new business relationships and generate business leads. Attendees should bring many business cards and be ready to provide 30-second descriptions of their businesses.
The 2017 Business Women's Forum (BWF) is being presented by Wells Fargo. The BWF's Star Partner is Post University, and Forum Partners are Barker Specialty Companies; Corporate Display Specialties (CDS); Marigot Bay Resorts; MacDermid Performance Solutions; PowerStation Events; Onyx II Fine Jewelers; and the Republican-American.
Workshop hosts of the 2017 BWF are Carmody Torrance Sandak Hennessey LLP; Children's Village; Employers Reference Source (ERS); Diagnostic Radiology Associates; Employers Reference Source; Michaels Jewelers; Saint Mary's Hospital; and Thomaston Savings Bank.
The $195/person admission price includes a highly-informative, exciting day of dynamic and accomplished speakers, breakfast, lunch, professional training workshops, networking opportunities, a high-energy closing reception featuring door and raffle prizes, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages.
To learn more and register, visit http://www.2017bwf.com or call the Greater Waterbury Chamber of Commerce Foundation at 203-757-0701.
Contact
Courtney Ligi
203-757-0701
cligi@waterburychamber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse