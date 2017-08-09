News By Tag
Altair's Carriots Analytics™ Integrates with CANDI PowerTools for Smart Building Solution
Carriots Analytics ignites CANDI building management solutions with actionable gateway analytics
"Altair is very excited to collaborate with CANDI to offer a comprehensive business intelligence platform for smart buildings," said Joe Sorovetz, Senior Vice President for Enterprise Business at Altair. "Carriots Analytics will not only let building operators collect and analyze building data, it also allows them to quickly derive valuable and actionable insight to increase efficiency and reduce operating costs."
Through the integration of Carriots Analytics with PowerTools, Altair and CANDI are bringing to market an innovative way to acquire, analyze and visualize data from Smart Buildings. This new solution empowers users to aggregate live and historical data from HVAC, energy, lighting, temperature, air quality and other devices, allowing them to combine it with data from other sources (e.g. Financial, Maintenance, Customer Relationship Data, Warranty Data) for better insights. Smart building managers can now deploy and manage multiple locations and assets quickly, easily, and with significant ROI. The solution works with CANDI-powered gateways sold through Ingram Micro, Arrow Electronics, Logic Supply and other distributors.
"Data analysis is essential to facilities, energy and sustainability managers who are responsible for multiple buildings. They interact with large amounts of data and need to quickly derive strategic insights from a holistic view of their portfolio," said Steve Raschke, CEO of CANDI. "Our alliance with Altair and integration of Carriots Analytics with CANDI PowerTools empowers those professionals with the ability to transform data into actionable knowledge. This is how smart buildings work."
To learn more about the Altair-CANDI smart building solution please visit www.candicontrols.com/
About Altair:
Altair is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for improved business performance. Privately held with more than 2,600 employees, Altair is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, USA and operates 67 offices throughout 23 countries. Today, Altair serves more than 5,000 corporate clients across broad industry segments. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
About CANDI Controls:
CANDI is disrupting the cost and scalability limitations of the smart building market. Its innovative, open technology easily and cost-effectively connects devices and data to the services that create smart buildings. CANDI PowerTools software is built into leading, low-cost Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, enabling building managers, systems integrators and enterprise service providers to instantly integrate communication with legacy building systems and next-generation IoT
sensors and devices. CANDI handles the complex protocol and networking problems required to integrate device communications, and provides a secure cloud operations center so that customers can deploy and manage multiple locations and assets using popular smart building services — quickly, easily, and with significant ROI. For more information, visit www.candicontrols.com or email info@candicontrols.com.
