August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

RJD Green Inc. (RJDG) Subsidiary, Enters Acquisition Discussions with Healthcare Consulting Firm

 
 
TULSA, Okla. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- RJD Green Inc. (OTC PINK: RJDG) announced they had entered into an acquisition search for an appropriate healthcare consulting firm that provided services relating to same types of clients as the earlier acquisition, IoSoft Inc., cultivates. The initial search has culminated with execution of a mutual interest negotiations agreement with an established Mid-West firm with three primary focus targets; payer contracting, claims management, and provider marketing enhancement.

The firm formed in 2006 has established an extensive reoccurring-revenue client base that could offer potential business opportunity for the existing healthcare services holding, IoSoft Inc.

RJD Green management feels an acquisition in this sector will be beneficial for mutual business opportunity, and offers support to the division's revenues and profitability, while IoSoft continues to capture contracts for services that will initiate services in 2018.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSOFT Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

For additional information contact, Ron Brewer, CEO at ronb@rjdgreen.com, or at (918) 551-7883, or Douglass Baker, OTC PR Group at corp@otcprgroup.com or at (561) 807-6350

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Contact
Ron Brewer, CEO
918-551-7883
***@rjdgreen.com
RJD Green Inc
***@rjdgreen.com
Click to Share