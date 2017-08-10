News By Tag
Atlanta Companies Partner to Maximize STEM Education and 3D Printing in the K-12 Classroom
MyStemKits partners with PolyPort (by D3CRYPT3D) to offer secure pipeline for educational 3D printing kits.
"This partnership unlocks the world's largest library of STEM-focused design files to educators in a secure manner and in platforms that have wide adoption," said Laron Walker, CEO of MyStemKits.com. "It provides educators and students with the quickest, hands-on approach to learning, while ensuring a seamless and secure ecosystem. It allows them to use their plug and play software environment with our education platform seamlessly."
MyStemKits' curriculum includes Teacher Guides complete with an overview of the content, practices and procedures needed to implement the lessons, including detailed model guides for the 3D kits and detailed parts lists.
"Today, the barrier to entry in teaching 3D modeling is high as there are not many vetted content libraries available as reference designs," says Walker. "This partnership will allow for MyStemKits to share its premium models securely, alleviating this problem for teachers and students. As a result, MyStemKits will become the 'Getty Images' of 3D STEM Manipulatives."
D3CRYPT3D's platform offers protection to 3D artists to prevent them from falling victim of online theft by tracking who, what, when, where, and why when a file is shared. It also controls these factors in real-time, allowing the designer to gain true control over their 3D assets.
"We saw a major hole in the 3D design process when it comes to secure collaboration. The creative process requires teamwork, but what is the best way to safeguard intellectual property without hindering the creative process?" says Chloe Kettell, CEO of D3CRYPT3D. "This partnership with MyStemKits illustrates the need for this and its viability in the education space. This technology will reshape the collaborative process for many other industries as well."
In this case, through PolyPort (by D3CRYPT3D), the platform will protect the new 3D assets created by students and educators made in the classroom.
"Nurturing STEM in younger students is important because the earlier we can expose kids to the importance of STEM and the future careers the better their chances for success," says Kettell. MyStemKits helps educators and students alike by providing access to an innovative and creative learning experience using 3D manipulatives to learn and retain concepts easier.
About PolyPort (by D3CRYPT3D)
PolyPort (by D3CRYPT3D), is revolutionizing the way creators protect, manage, and deliver their 3D assets. Founded in 2016 by Partha Ray, Chloe Kettell, and Mike Shull, PolyPort's mission is to empower creators and safeguard their intellectual property. The platform enables creators to secure and trace their IP along the digital thread from concept to creation. For further information, please visit polyport.io.
About MyStemKits
MyStemKits' mission is to create an affordable and innovative way to introduce young minds to math and science through hands-on experience. Founded in 2015 by a diverse group of educators, artists, technology specialists and businessmen, MyStemKits (http://www.MyStemKits.com) is leading the charge in the development of innovative 3D printing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) manipulatives for K-12 classrooms. Each product comes backed with vetted, interdisciplinary curriculums written by teachers and content-area experts. Through consistent discussions with the education system and their partnerships with Konica Minolta, Dremel, and Florida State University, they have developed the largest library of standards-driven manipulative kits and curriculums, with over 150+ manipulatives, and 200+ lesson plans. Their 3D printing platform requires no software installation and boasts a one-click print process, making STEM simple! Follow us and engage in the conversation on twitter @mystemkits and facebook.com/
