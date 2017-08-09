 
Industry News





Treatibles Hemp Wellness For Pets Expands With The Addition Of A New National Sales Manager

Treatibles, an industry leader in hemp sourced phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) chews, oils and gel caps for pets, is pleased to announce that Erin Hay has been named as the company's National Sales Manager.
 
 
Meet Erin Hay: National Sales Manager
 
OAKLAND, Calif. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Treatibles, an industry leader in hemp sourced phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) chews, oils and gel caps for pets, is pleased to announce that Erin Hay has been named as the company's National Sales Manager.

Ms. Hay, who is widely recognized and respected throughout the pet industry for her years of sales experience, strong foundation in pet health and outstanding client relations skills, was most recently the National Sales Representative for Nordic Naturals' pet division. She now brings her dynamic skills of a seasoned saleswoman and passion for pet wellness to Treatibles.

"Erin's proven experience in the pet nutraceutical space along with her attention to detail, excellent communication skills, and goal-oriented perspective make her the perfect leader for our growing sales force," stated Julianna Carella, CEO and Founder of Treatibles.

About Treatibles:

Established in 2013, Treatibles was the first company to create phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil infused chews for pets.  Proud to be part of the larger health freedom movement, Treatibles embraces the values of compassionate care, quality ingredients, safe access, and lab testing. Founder and CEO Julianna Carella believes that transparency and education are vital to success. The company shares vast amounts of information and resources about products and ingredients so customers are privy to the same knowledge. For more information, visitTreatibles.com.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/treatibles.

Twitter:https://twitter.com/treatibles/.

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/treatibles/.

Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
