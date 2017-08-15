Country(s)
$3,800,000 Arranged for the Acquisition of Historic Newark Office formerly known as "The Sandstone Building."
Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors Secured Financing for the Acquisition and Planned Renovations for a Valued Borrower.
The borrower intends to first attract office tenants for the 5 vacant floors by providing custom fit-outs, while also upgrading the building's entrance, exterior and interior finishes. Once renovations are completed, the borrower will have repositioned the property into a Class A office building allowing the owners to offer high-end office space at a lower cost per square foot than surrounding competitors.
Key terms of this loan include:
· Construction to Permanent Loan
· 18 Months Interest Only During Construction Phase
· 13 Year Term on Permanent Loan
· No Prepayment Penalty or Exit Fee
· 75% Loan to Project Cost
· Interest Only Rate: WSJP +.625 w/ a floor of 4.375%
· Permanent Rate: FHLBNY plus 2.00%
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple. #thatsPROGRESS
https://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com
