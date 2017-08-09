 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Celebrates Renovated St. Augustine Office

 
 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's St. Augustine Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's St. Augustine Office
 
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is celebrating the reopening of its newly renovated branch office in St. Augustine.

The company will host a grand reopening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. The company is inviting clients, business partners and the public to attend.

"We appreciate the wonderful support we have received from our community and we hope everyone will join us for our grand reopening celebration," said Ann King, Broker/Manager of the company's SeaGrove and Murabella offices. "We are excited to unveil our newly refreshed office, which offers buyers and sellers a convenient setting for real estate consultation."

The office, located at 112 SeaGrove Main St., features a spacious, open and contemporary design, providing the company's Realtors and customers with comfortable meeting spaces and access to the latest technology.

"Our newly renovated office provides an exceptional client experience and a more open, collaborative space for our outstanding team of Realtors," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We are the market leader and home to the area's most successful and community-minded agents who deliver an exceptional client experience and the most positive real estate results."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offers its associates, who are respected for their intelligence, integrity and real estate market experience, access to advanced technology, marketing support and training.

"Our refreshed St. Augustine office provides our customers with the best in real estate services as well as an energized space for our enthusiastic and motivated associates," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer.

In addition to the full service branch office in the SeaGrove Town Center, the company operates a full service branch office at the Shoppes at Murabella and a satellite office at the Villages of Seloy, a '55 and up' community where Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the exclusive marketing partner.

For more information, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
