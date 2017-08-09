News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Celebrates Renovated St. Augustine Office
The company will host a grand reopening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. The company is inviting clients, business partners and the public to attend.
"We appreciate the wonderful support we have received from our community and we hope everyone will join us for our grand reopening celebration,"
The office, located at 112 SeaGrove Main St., features a spacious, open and contemporary design, providing the company's Realtors and customers with comfortable meeting spaces and access to the latest technology.
"Our newly renovated office provides an exceptional client experience and a more open, collaborative space for our outstanding team of Realtors," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We are the market leader and home to the area's most successful and community-minded agents who deliver an exceptional client experience and the most positive real estate results."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty offers its associates, who are respected for their intelligence, integrity and real estate market experience, access to advanced technology, marketing support and training.
"Our refreshed St. Augustine office provides our customers with the best in real estate services as well as an energized space for our enthusiastic and motivated associates,"
In addition to the full service branch office in the SeaGrove Town Center, the company operates a full service branch office at the Shoppes at Murabella and a satellite office at the Villages of Seloy, a '55 and up' community where Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the exclusive marketing partner.
For more information, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
