5 Reasons Why Natl Habs' NEW Family Botswana Itinerary is a Best Bet for a Multi-Generation Safari
For families, there's no topping the adventure of an African wildlife safari—and in Africa, it's tough to top Botswana.
"For families, there's no topping the adventure of an African wildlife safari—and in Africa, it's tough to top Botswana," says Ben Bressler, founder and president of Natural Habitat Adventures (http://www.nathab.com/)
Bressler shares five new elements of this freshly revamped Family Botswana Safari itinerary that's designed for multi-generational explorers:
1) A diverse new itinerary includes the Kalahari Desert, Okavango Delta and Victoria Falls. A broad range of ecosystems means a widely varied selection of wildlife throughout the itinerary. Highlights include desert-adapted species in the Kalahari including the famous black-maned lions; big elephant herds in the Moremi Game Reserve along with frequent sightings of lion and leopard; hippo and crocodile in delta waterways; and plentiful plains game frequenting camp waterholes and lagoons.
2) More activities to delight all ages, from a minimum age of 6 up through grandparents. Guests won't just sit in a Land Rover the entire time: along with classic game drives are bush walks led by Kalahari Bushmen, excursions by boat and canoe, a chance to ride quad bikes across the lunar-like surface of the Makgadikgadi salt pans, a helicopter ride over the Kalahari, a guided tour of Victoria Falls, and an overnight in elevated Skybeds under the stars.
3) Flightsee over the Kalahari by helicopter. Guests fly between camps from the western to eastern side of the Kalahari, surveying the vast Makgadikgadi salt pans (remnants of an ancient lake) below and looking down on roving wildlife. The group is divided among several helicopters, with just 3 passengers in each, so everyone gets a great view.
4) Small camps on private reserves ensure superb wildlife viewing. Intimate bush camps offer outstanding proximity to wildlife. Deluxe camps are chosen for easy access to wildlife viewing areas and are often located right in the middle of them. Meno a Kwena sits on the Boteti River with a view on Africa's second largest wildebeest and zebra migration (occurring during these departures); Sable Alley overlooks a lagoon featuring lively wildlife activity including a resident hippo pod; and Camp Kalahari is surrounded by uniquely desert-adapted wildlife and a friendly resident colony of meerkats.
5) Sleep under the stars in "Skybeds" in the Okavango Delta. Deep within the private Khwai Reserve, rustic yet comfortable Skybeds give adventurous visitors an opportunity to sleep in the open, safely elevated on 3-story platforms above wildlife below. Skybeds overlook a waterhole that attracts elephant, lion, hyena, eland, zebra and kudu, plus smaller nocturnal creatures. Each lantern-lit Skybed includes a private, enclosed en suite flush toilet. This option is available at Sable Alley Camp.
Other highlights of this family safari include:
· -A small group: Just 13 guests are divided into two smaller groups in two separate safari vehicles for wildlife drives.
· -Open side ("window") seats for all in 4x4 vehicles used on game drives.
· -Time-saving transfers by chartered light aircraft between camps, maximizing comfort and time on safari while avoiding long drives on rough, dusty roads.
· - A top Expedition Leader with the group from start to finish –chosen not just for naturalist expertise but also for rapport with kids.
· -Local camp guides eager to share personal experience and knowledge.
In 2018, four departures of this 10-day adventure are offered: June 8-17, June 30-July 9, July 13-July 22 and Aug. 3-Aug. 12.
Rates are $10,495 per adult, double (single supplement $2,395) and $7,995 per child ages 6-12 sharing in a twin. The safari begins in Maun, Botswana, and concludes at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Rates include scheduled internal light aircraft flights and helicopter transfer, accommodations, airport transfers on Day 1 and final day, all meals from dinner on Day 1 to breakfast on final day, non-alcoholic drinks at camps and in vehicles, house alcoholic beverages in camps, laundry in camps, services of NHA Expedition Leader, local guides and lodge staff, some gratuities, all permits, entrance fees and taxes. For details please see: http://www.nathab.com/
For information on all of Nat Hab's trips, descriptive itineraries, date availability and reservations, call 800-543-8917 or visit http://www.nathab.com/
About Natural Habitat Adventures
Natural Habitat Adventures is a world leader in responsible adventure travel and nature-based ecotourism. Since its founding in 1985, the company has offered eco-conscious expeditions and wildlife-focused small-group tours to the planet's most remarkable nature destinations. Inspired and created from years of scouring the planet for the singular and extraordinary, Nat Hab's itineraries are artfully crafted experiences that are far from "typical." Conservation is at the forefront of everything NHA does, and its philosophy is simple: tourism must work with and benefit local communities, which will in turn find value in protecting natural resources and wildlife. NHA is proud to be the travel partner of World Wildlife Fund (http://www.nathab.com/
