Wood Palace Kitchens accepting recipe contest entries until Aug. 31st
Winning recipe to be prepared by La Familia chef during September 14th event.
Entries will be accepted through August 31st, with the winning recipe featured during a special event on September 14th when a chef from La Familia Restaurant in Taunton will prepare the top dish at the WPK showroom, 7 Mill Street, Middleboro.
The September 14th event, slated from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. is free and promises to be a fun night of delicious food and great conversation. As with many of the larger events hosted by Wood Palace Kitchens, a bartender will be on hand to serve guests.
To register to attend, please call Joe Zinni at 508-947-1975 x. 21 or email jzinni@woodpalacekitchens.com.
For those who have not yet entered the contest, but want to see how their recipe rates, the following criteria is in place:
• You must at be 18 years old to enter
• Recipes must be original to you or your family; submissions cannot infringe on any copyright or the intellectual property of others
• You may enter as many recipes as you would like
• Your entry must be relatively easy to prepare in a reasonable timeframe and use common, readily available ingredients
In addition to seeing their recipe prepared by a La Familia chef, the winning entrant will receive a $250 American Express card. To further sweeten things, the star recipe will be featured at La Familia Restaurant and have a place on Wood Palace Recipe Cards.
Wood Palace Kitchens is currently promoting the contest on Facebook; however, this promotion is in no way associated with Facebook. Entrant information will be received by Wood Palace Kitchens and not posted on Facebook. The information provided by participants will only be used for determining a winner and for an occasional email communication.
The Facebook campaign includes an attached entry form to be completed and emailed to WPK Marketing Director Joe Zinni at jzinni@woodpalacekitchens.com
About Wood Palace Kitchens
Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com) is a 38-year old company providing turn-key cabinetry solutions and representing five top-quality lines of cabinets and related products. Services include cabinetry, countertops and hardware. Wood Palace Kitchens works both with the residential or homeowner market and with a number of area contractors and builders. Installation work done by Wood Palace Kitchens carries a lifetime warranty.
Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000-square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.
