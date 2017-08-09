News By Tag
Now is the time to be a Superhero!
Superhero's generally save the planet and PeachWorx LLP are looking for their very own Superhero's to market TaskForceCO2 in the USA to tackle wasted Energy from leaving PCs on.
They probably don't give a second thought to the average 1.5 tons of CO2 that are needlessly emitted because they don't shut down.
The problem is millions of people leave PCs on increasing energy costs and CO2 emissions the world over.
TaskForceCO2 software lets an IT Department easily setup schemes to maximise on savings from PC Power Management.
Whether its automatically waking PCs in the morning so they are ready for the start of day, thereby not infringing on work time, or whether its automatically hibernating them during periods of inactivity or just plain old shutting them down after hours - the next effect is the same, the organization will save money and reduce CO2.
PeachWorx are the developers of TaskForceCO2 and they are currently looking for 52 Superhero organizations to sell TaskForceCO2 State Wide in the USA.
"We are appointing an Exclusive Official State Wide agent in every State of America to spread the savings' said Richard Ward, Partner at PeachWorx.
He Continued " We are looking for Organizations already established with a user base that can get instant gains from promoting our Software to their existing and new clients and with a repeat annual income stream, it's good for both parties"
Anyone who wants to be a Superhero and get an Official State Wide Agency can take a look at https://www.taskforceco2.com/
Ward said "It's a unique opportunity to add an extra income source to existing business and do a lot of good in reducing your Carbon Footprint at the same time".
