 
News By Tag
* Naiop Nj
* Hillside
* Community Foodbank Of Nj
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hillside
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


NAIOP NJ Volunteers Collected Cash, Food for Community FoodBank of NJ

More Than 120 Volunteers Gather for NAIOP NJ Community Action Volunteer Day
 
 
Community Action 2016
Community Action 2016
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Naiop Nj
Hillside
Community Foodbank Of Nj

Industry:
Event

Location:
Hillside - New Jersey - US

HILLSIDE, N.J. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Volunteers from member companies of the NAIOP New Jersey Chapter (http://www.naiopnj.org/) collected more than $6,000 in cash and over one ton of food for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) during the association's Community Action Day. It was the eighth consecutive year that the commercial real estate development association has teamed with CFBNJ on the project.

More than 120 volunteered at the CFBNJ headquarters and warehouse facility at 31 Evans Terminal here, where they stocked shelves and re-packaged supplies for distribution to New Jersey residents in need. Additional NAIOP members dropped off the cash and food they had collected from colleagues and tenants to CFBNJ, which also has a southern branch located in Egg Harbor Township.

"NAIOP NJ's Community Action Volunteer Day is an empowering event that helps feed people in 18 New Jersey counties. Participation grows every year. The $6,000-plus in cash donations this year will have a $60,000 impact in supplementing CFBNJ's food stores," said Michael McGuinness, CEO of NAIOP NJ.

The annual project is coordinated by NAIOP NJ Director of Policy and Communications Barbara Morford, and the 2017 Committee Chair is Kate Orlando of Dartcor Food Service, which catered lunch for volunteers and CFBNJ staff. Dartcor Food Services also made a sizeable food donation to CFBNJ. Denholtz Associates, EWMA, Lindabury McCormick Estabrook & Cooper, PC and US Title Solutions sponsored the lunch.

"While Community Action Volunteer Day is over, we encourage people who were unable to join us in July to donate directly to the CFBNJ," McGuinness said. NAIOP NJ's next philanthropic project is a Developing Leaders (members 35 and younger) volunteer day for Habitat for Humanity in Newark on November 4, followed by a cash collection supporting the  project at the  November 6  President's Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. NAIOP NJ has engaged in community service through its Community Action Projects since 2000.

About NAIOP New Jersey (http://www.caryl.com/naiop-nj/)

About Community Food Bank of New Jersey (http://www.cfbnj.org/about/)

Contact
Caryl Communications
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
***@caryl.com
End
Source:NAIOP NJ
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Naiop Nj, Hillside, Community Foodbank Of Nj
Industry:Event
Location:Hillside - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share