NAIOP NJ Volunteers Collected Cash, Food for Community FoodBank of NJ
More Than 120 Volunteers Gather for NAIOP NJ Community Action Volunteer Day
More than 120 volunteered at the CFBNJ headquarters and warehouse facility at 31 Evans Terminal here, where they stocked shelves and re-packaged supplies for distribution to New Jersey residents in need. Additional NAIOP members dropped off the cash and food they had collected from colleagues and tenants to CFBNJ, which also has a southern branch located in Egg Harbor Township.
"NAIOP NJ's Community Action Volunteer Day is an empowering event that helps feed people in 18 New Jersey counties. Participation grows every year. The $6,000-plus in cash donations this year will have a $60,000 impact in supplementing CFBNJ's food stores," said Michael McGuinness, CEO of NAIOP NJ.
The annual project is coordinated by NAIOP NJ Director of Policy and Communications Barbara Morford, and the 2017 Committee Chair is Kate Orlando of Dartcor Food Service, which catered lunch for volunteers and CFBNJ staff. Dartcor Food Services also made a sizeable food donation to CFBNJ. Denholtz Associates, EWMA, Lindabury McCormick Estabrook & Cooper, PC and US Title Solutions sponsored the lunch.
"While Community Action Volunteer Day is over, we encourage people who were unable to join us in July to donate directly to the CFBNJ," McGuinness said. NAIOP NJ's next philanthropic project is a Developing Leaders (members 35 and younger) volunteer day for Habitat for Humanity in Newark on November 4, followed by a cash collection supporting the project at the November 6 President's Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. NAIOP NJ has engaged in community service through its Community Action Projects since 2000.
