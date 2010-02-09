News By Tag
IXYS Applications by GD Rectifiers
World leading components and the applications they're used in
IXYS applications are divided by the major market segments listed below:
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE
IXYS launched three GaAs and GaN based high linearity RF power amplifiers for use in telemetry, point to point wireless and military communications.
COMMUNICATIONS
IXYS manufacture CPC7514Z Quad High Voltage Isolated Analog Switch Array which is designed to provide access to high voltage networks.
CONSUMER
LDS8991, an innovative inductor-less, high efficiency 1.2A WLED driver for photo flash applications including digital cameras, video cameras and smart phones.
GREEN ENERGY
IXYS' Wespack Thyristors offer the same maximised power ratings for weight and volume, but in an industry standard 1" thick package. These thyristors are normally used in wind power converters.
INDUSTRIAL
Rugged 500V and 600V PolarP3 power MOSFETs for power factor correction circuits, switch-mode power supplies, UPS, motor drives, DC-DC converters, robotic and servo control.
LIGHTING/DISPLAY
LDS8763, an inductor-based, high efficiency, 6-channel white LED ('WLED') driver for backlight LED lighting of LCD displays and indoor or outdoor LED lighting.
MEDICAL
CPC1966, an AC solid state switch utilising dual optically isolated power SCRs as an alterative to discrete optocoupler and Triac circuits. For use in medical equipment.
POWER MANAGEMENT
Z16MiniZ28 Module is a dual inline pin "stamp" module designed to quickly develop prototypes, proofs of concept and products for power management.
TRANSPORTATION
IXYS provided power semi assemblies for expansion of the London Underground, Sub-Surface Railway and Network Rail's South East infrastructure.
GD Rectifiers are an official Distributor for both IXYS and IXYS UK Westcode. They stock a wide range of IXYS semiconductor components, including: Diodes, IGBTs, MOSFETs, Rectifiers, Thyristors, IGBT Gate Drivers and the IXYS RF Power range.
For further information on the IXYS product range available from GD Rectifiers, please call: 01444 243 452 or email:enquiries@gdrectifiers.co.uk
