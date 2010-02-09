IXYS Applications by GD Rectifiers

World leading components and the applications they're used in

--develops technology driven semiconductor products to improve power conversion efficiency, generate clean energy and provide advanced products. They service over 2,500 companies in the aerospace/defense, communications, consumers, green energy, industrial, lighting/display, medical, power management and transportation sectors.IXYS applications are divided by the major market segments listed below:IXYS launched three GaAs and GaN based high linearity RF power amplifiers for use in telemetry, point to point wireless and military communications.IXYS manufacture CPC7514Z Quad High Voltage Isolated Analog Switch Array which is designed to provide access to high voltage networks.LDS8991, an innovative inductor-less, high efficiency 1.2A WLED driver for photo flash applications including digital cameras, video cameras and smart phones.IXYS' Wespack Thyristors offer the same maximised power ratings for weight and volume, but in an industry standard 1" thick package. These thyristors are normally used in wind power converters.Rugged 500V and 600V PolarP3 power MOSFETs for power factor correction circuits, switch-mode power supplies, UPS, motor drives, DC-DC converters, robotic and servo control.LDS8763, an inductor-based, high efficiency, 6-channel white LED ('WLED') driver for backlight LED lighting of LCD displays and indoor or outdoor LED lighting.CPC1966, an AC solid state switch utilising dual optically isolated power SCRs as an alterative to discrete optocoupler and Triac circuits. For use in medical equipment.Z16MiniZ28 Module is a dual inline pin "stamp" module designed to quickly develop prototypes, proofs of concept and products for power management.IXYS provided power semi assemblies for expansion of the London Underground, Sub-Surface Railway and Network Rail's South East infrastructure.are an official Distributor for bothand. They stock a wide range of IXYS semiconductor components, including:and therange.For further information on the IXYS product range available from GD Rectifiers, please call:or email:(mailto:enquiries@gdrectifiers.co.uk)