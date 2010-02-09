IXYS Applications by GD Rectifiers

 
Industry News





BURGESS HILL, England - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- IXYS Corporation develops technology driven semiconductor products to improve power conversion efficiency, generate clean energy and provide advanced products. They service over 2,500 companies in the aerospace/defense, communications, consumers, green energy, industrial, lighting/display, medical, power management and transportation sectors.

IXYS applications are divided by the major market segments listed below:

AEROSPACE/DEFENSE (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/aero.aspx)

IXYS launched three GaAs and GaN based high linearity RF power amplifiers for use in telemetry, point to point wireless and military communications.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/MWT-Power%20Amp-2010-09-23.pdf)

COMMUNICATIONS (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/comm.aspx)

IXYS manufacture CPC7514Z Quad High Voltage Isolated Analog Switch Array which is designed to provide access to high voltage networks.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/ClareCPC7514-2011-04-21.pdf)

CONSUMER (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/cons.aspx)

LDS8991, an innovative inductor-less, high efficiency 1.2A WLED driver for photo flash applications including digital cameras, video cameras and smart phones.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/FlashTorchLDS8991-2010-11-22.pdf)

GREEN ENERGY (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/greene.aspx)

IXYS' Wespack Thyristors offer the same maximised power ratings for weight and volume, but in an industry standard 1" thick package. These thyristors are normally used in wind power converters.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/ThickWespack-2011-05-18.pdf)

INDUSTRIAL (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/indust.aspx)

Rugged 500V and 600V PolarP3 power MOSFETs for power factor correction circuits, switch-mode power supplies, UPS, motor drives, DC-DC converters, robotic and servo control.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/PolarP3-2011-05-12-Rev1.pdf)

LIGHTING/DISPLAY (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/light.aspx)

LDS8763, an inductor-based, high efficiency, 6-channel white LED ('WLED') driver for backlight LED lighting of LCD displays and indoor or outdoor LED lighting.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/LED-6-LDS8763-2011-01-13.pdf)

MEDICAL (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/medical.aspx)

CPC1966, an AC solid state switch utilising dual optically isolated power SCRs as an alterative to discrete optocoupler and Triac circuits. For use in medical equipment.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/Clare%20CPC1966_2010-02-09.pdf)

POWER MANAGEMENT (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/powerm.aspx)

Z16MiniZ28 Module is a dual inline pin "stamp" module designed to quickly develop prototypes, proofs of concept and products for power management.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/ZL-Micro-ZNEO-SSR-2011-03-30.pdf)

TRANSPORTATION (http://www.ixys.com/Applications/transp.aspx)

IXYS provided power semi assemblies for expansion of the London Underground, Sub-Surface Railway and Network Rail's South East infrastructure.

Find out more (http://www.ixys.com/news/LondonRail-2010-11-11.pdf)

GD Rectifiers are an official Distributor for both IXYS and IXYS UK Westcode. They stock a wide range of IXYS semiconductor components, including: Diodes, IGBTs, MOSFETs, Rectifiers, Thyristors, IGBT Gate Drivers and the IXYS RF Power range.

   For further information on the IXYS product range available from GD Rectifiers, please call: 01444 243 452 or email:enquiries@gdrectifiers.co.uk (mailto:enquiries@gdrectifiers.co.uk)

