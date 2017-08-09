News By Tag
Certified Financial Planner urges consumers to consider "no-exam" life insurance
Rapidly decreasing risk premiums cited as reason for precipitous growth in products.
Email: jtobin@preferredbestproject.com
Tel (203) 858-4912
NORWALK, CT June 6,2017 - Jim Tobin, owner of the lifeinsurancehelpdesk.com, a
Connecticut based internet life insurance agency, is encouraging consumers to take advantage of the opportunity obtain a life insurance policy with no exam for little, or no, added premium cost.
Tobin, a Certified Financial Planner, regularly uses his website blog "Preferred Best Project" to provide advice to life insurance consumers. In addition to covering life insurance related news, the site provides tips to get competitive pricing with specific pre -existing conditions.
As of late, Mr. Tobin has been using his Preferred Best Project blog attached to the lifeinsurancehelpdesk.com site to promote no exam options to consumers. The insurance focused CFP acknowledged it is a somewhat difficult task because life insurance carriers are not all advertising the product to the general public and are loathe to allow independent agents to use the internet to promote the strategy.
Tobin commented that "While the carriers are confident in the underwriting models that rely on the Medical Insurance Bureau,script checks,and the department of motor vehicles, they are scared of adverse selection or attracting less healthy applicants".
Asked recently about the longer term prospects for obtaining life insurance without an exam, the lifelong Connecticut resident was hopeful that the trend would continue. "I hope that the risk models being driven by the use of technology will work in the longer run and be successful for both carrier and consumer" said the financial planner. However, Tobin added that because there is no guarantee of such success, "Folks who know they need coverage but are afraid of the exam because of needles, blood or whatever it may be, should take advantage of the opportunity while it is available".
Mr. Tobin discusses the issue in some detail in a recent blog post https://lifeinsurancehelpdesk.com/
In addition to the preferred best project blog educating about the benefits of "no exam" policy options the blog will also be promoting the underwriting grade changes that the financial planner faces as he looks to improve his own health. The blog will chart his weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and general activity.
Also, the agency website lifeinsurancehelpdesk.com, will be beta testing a proprietary underwriting tool that will allow you to input the aforementioned values and give a preliminary underwriting grade. This will be the first such consumer facing tool that allows you for multiple conditions. Multiple condition grading is often referred to in the industry as a "secret sauce area". The new grading tool should be available in 4th quarter of 2017.
About James Tobin and the Preferred Best Project
James Tobin,CFP is a licenced CT insurance producer and a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University.The Preferred Best Project is the sole property of lifeinsurancehelpdesk.com and James Tobin, CFP. The lifeinsurancehelpdesk.com provides educational information related to life insurance and presently serves as a marketing vehicle for James P. Tobin, CFP.
Please direct press Inquiries to jtobin@preferredbestproject.com
