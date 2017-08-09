News By Tag
SitStayGo™ Launches The PET DINETTE & Leash!
The launch of the all-in-one PET DINETTE & Leash will allow pet owners to conveniently pack all of their walking essentials so that they can grab n' go with ease!
The PET DINETTE modular serving and storage bowls can be used to serve water, and hold a portion of food or stash of treats. It also has the diameter to hold credit card, license, or spare house key. If water is all you need, just carry one bowl with the flask. Not only is it great for walks or hikes, but road trips and plane trips as well. It's also ideal for a kitty in transit! Spout is easy to refill at sinks and fountains.
Designed by Michelle, a mom to both fur and human babies, she created PET DINETTE & Leash thanks to her Yorkie, Margot. Margot constantly got thirsty on her daily walks, but carrying a bottle of water wasn't that simple. Like many of us, Michelle lived a busy life and she found herself constantly forgetting water, treats and other important items when out and about. She began searching for an innovative, functional and modern-looking product to help resolve this issue; however she found nothing on the market. That was the inspiration behind the patent-pending PET DINETTE & Leash!
Retailing for $29.99, the PET DINETTE & Leash includes a strong 5 foot nylon leash and two BPA-free, dishwasher safe, food-grade plastic serving/storage bowls. The bowls hold up to 10oz of water, food and treats; or you can use them as storage and carry what you need, like money, credit cards, spare key, and ID. Pet owners can hold the PET DINETTE & Leash comfortably in their hand during walks or hikes thanks to the soft rubber handle. The bowls are strong and sturdy, reinforced with stainless steel, rust-proof screws and a leash anchor.
It's been anecdotally reported that pets who have the PET DINETTE & Leash have more stamina on their walks. The reason for this is because all they need, including fresh water, food, treats, is at their owner's fingertips. #BePetPrepared, satiate your dog, and you can pretty much keep going (within reason, of course!)
Access to clean water is important because you never know where the walk or hike might take you. Summer months are, as one would expect, the most notorious for causing heatstroke in dogs. It's important to prevent overheating from occurring to begin with. A few ways to do so include: walking during the cooler hours (early morning or late in the evening), avoid overexerting, choose to walk on shaded streets or a tree covered trail in the woods, and of course, provide plenty of fresh water. Also, toy dogs are prone to hypoglycemia, so it's important to have food when out for an extended period of time.
With the PET DINETTE & Leash, water for your pup is right in hand during every walk or hike. In addition to staying cool and hydrated, having clean water will prevent Fido from drinking out of dirty puddles along the way. With this said, clean, single-source drinking water helps reduce the risk of parasites and diseases like leptospirosis. Another perk of utilizing the PET DINETTE & Leash as a water bowl is that it's a much more sustainable and a cost-effective option since you will no longer have to travel with plastic water bottles.
"My goal is to make the process of travel with pets more turnkey and less stressful for both pet and owner," expresses Creator and Founder of PET DINETTE & Leash, Michelle Glasser, "The grab n' go nature of the PET DINETTE & Leash ensures people have everything they need for their pets when in transit. No more worrying about what you've forgotten on your excursion; now you can simply enjoy the time with your pet without stress!"
Some additional features of the PET DINETTE & Leash include: the water vessel detaches for cleaning, you can attach your own waste bag dispenser, and it includes reflective tape for night walks. This product is great for cat owners as well. Simply unhook the leash and you have everything you need for a trip with your feline!
Michelle and the SitStayGo™ team are devoted to giving back to the animal community. The company plans to donate a portion of sales to the Animal Haven, NYC through their Give 2 Get program in the near future. Learn more at: https://www.sitstaygoco.com/
