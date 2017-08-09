News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Difference in Traditional vs Lean Strategic Thinking Webinar
Orry Fiume led Wiremold's conversion to lean accounting and went on to install lean accounting at more than 20 Wiremold acquisitions.
Most companies approach lean as a cost reduction program. Although they may achieve some short-term gains, the gains are a fraction of what they could be and generally are not long lasting. However, those companies that recognize lean as a complete strategy achieve competitive advantages that yield substantial financial gains.
About: Orest (Orry) Fiume is the retired CFO and Director of The Wiremold Company. Orry led Wiremold's conversion to lean accounting in 1991 and went on to install lean accounting at more than 20 Wiremold acquisitions. He is co-author of the 2004 Shingo Prize winning book Real Numbers: Management Accounting in a Lean Organization.
Lean Account Summit is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA!
Register for this Free Webinar (https://register.gotowebinar.com/
The Lean Accounting & Management Summit, September 14-15, will continue the 13-year history of aligning the accounting function with lean operations, and extending it to all part of running a lean organization. A learning track for Finance and Accounting professionals will address how best to measure and motivate lean improvements, while a management track will focus on managing the process from product development, to sales, to HR, and beyond.
Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Dwayne Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
Contact
Joseph Dager
Business901
***@business901.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse