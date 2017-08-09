Country(s)
Neuro Therapeutics CEO To Speak at Australian Sports Commission Workshop
AIS Performance Psychology invites you to attend a psychophysiology workshop with Dr Leslie Sherlin.
Dr Sherlin studies and provides psychophysiological support to high performance athletes. He is an expert in the neuroscience of high performance. Dr Sherlin has led SenseLabs' research partnerships with Red Bull's High-Performance Center, USA Track & Field, US military Special Operations Forces, professional and collegiate teams and athletes and more, to discover what the brains of the highest performing people were doing and help them do more of it. Dr Sherlin has a deep understanding of the psychophysiology associated with high performance and applied experience. He is also the co-creator of Versus mobile technology. He is an engaging presenter who draws upon his applied practice to make the research come to life.
During the workshop, attendees will learn:
·The ins and outs regarding the neuroscience of elite sport
- Why it is important
- How it can help
·What is known and unknown about athletes' brains
·How neurofeedback works
- This will include a demonstration
·How neurofeedback is used with athletes
·The pros and cons of practitioner led neurofeedback and neurofeedback delivered by a mobile device.
About Neuro Therapeutics
Neuro Therapeutics is a digital health startup, building hardware products and software platforms designed to measurably improve brain health. The company's Versus product helps health and wellness providers scale their practices by delivering brain health services in a modern, scalable fashion. The Versus is available for purchase at getversus.com
Contact
Scott Kelly
4802063435
scott@blackdogventurepartners.com
