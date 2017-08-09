News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CB Technologies Obtains Debt Financing to Facilitate Growth
CB Technologies, one of the leading national providers of IT solutions, will utilize the proceeds from the facility to support rapid growth related to CLOUD@scale and Asset Intelligence Platform, two new state-of-the-
With three offices in California, New Mexico, and Washington, CB Technologies specializes in designing and implementing innovative, customizable IT solutions to solve unique business challenges. CLOUD@scale offers co-located private cloud at below public cloud cost, providing the most viable alternative to AWS with better economics and superior cloud management tools. Asset Intelligence Platform allows capture of the geospatial location of physical assets and integration of this data with legacy systems for improved asset logistics, lifecycle management, work order management and maintenance.
The CBT management team, led by CEO Kelly Ireland, has significant experience and expertise in the IT industry, accounting for technology companies, software development, engineering, and consulting. CBT partners with the world's finest providers of enterprise hardware and software solutions, including Intel and Hewlett Packard.
Castle Placement LLC ("Castle"), a leading provider of private equity and debt capital placement services, was the exclusive placement agent on the transaction.
About CB Technologies:
CB Technologies (cbtechinc.com)
About JGB Management:
JGB Management (jgbcap.com)
About Castle Placement:
Castle Placement (castleplacement.com)
https://www.castleplacement.com
Contact
Castle Placement
Richard Luftig | Managing Partner
(212) 418-1181
rluftig@castelplacement.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse