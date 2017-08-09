CB Technologies Obtains Debt Financing to Facilitate Growth

Contact

-- CB Technologies ("CBT") announced that it has secured a debt facility from JGB Management Inc. ("JGB").CB Technologies, one of the leading national providers of IT solutions, will utilize the proceeds from the facility to support rapid growth related to CLOUD@scale and Asset Intelligence Platform, two new state-of-the-art solutions, secure top new talent, and provide working capital. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.With three offices in California, New Mexico, and Washington, CB Technologies specializes in designing and implementing innovative, customizable IT solutions to solve unique business challenges. CLOUD@scale offers co-located private cloud at below public cloud cost, providing the most viable alternative to AWS with better economics and superior cloud management tools. Asset Intelligence Platform allows capture of the geospatial location of physical assets and integration of this data with legacy systems for improved asset logistics, lifecycle management, work order management and maintenance.The CBT management team, led by CEO Kelly Ireland, has significant experience and expertise in the IT industry, accounting for technology companies, software development, engineering, and consulting. CBT partners with the world's finest providers of enterprise hardware and software solutions, including Intel and Hewlett Packard.Castle Placement LLC ("Castle"), a leading provider of private equity and debt capital placement services, was the exclusive placement agent on the transaction.About CB Technologies:CB Technologies (cbtechinc.com)is a leading provider of private cloud infrastructure, intelligent asset management systems, high-performance computing, e-business consulting and integration services. Since its inception in 2001, CBT has designed and deployed enterprise-class solutions with strategic partners across the globe. CBT solutions are currently supporting mission critical programs in many Fortune 50 companies.About JGB Management:JGB Management (jgbcap.com)is an alternative asset management firm that invests primarily in special credit situations, with a focus on privately negotiated transactions in public and private companies.About Castle Placement:Castle Placement (castleplacement.com)helps great companies grow by providing cutting edge private equity and debt capital placement services. Castle delivers effective capital raising results with its experienced investment bankers, significant institutional investor relationships, and robust technology platform.