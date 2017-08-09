 
News By Tag
* Author
* Book
* Published
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roanoke
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

Author Carolyn Cecil's "Holy Spirit at Work" book launches

 
 
Holy Spirit at Work
Holy Spirit at Work
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Author
Book
Published

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Roanoke - Virginia - US

ROANOKE, Va. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Next Century Publishing is a world leader in book publishing, book marketing, and providing authors with the best platforms for success. NCP offers independent authors the ability to compete on a level playing field with traditionally published authors who are often handcuffed by royalty publishing houses. As well, authors retain all rights to their books and earn 70% royalties.

Jesus made a promise that the Comforter would come. The Comforter is the Holy Spirit and He has come. The Holy Spirit is not some invisible force. He is not an event, a presence, or just a heavenly power. The Holy Spirit is not a wind, a cloud, a vapor, a rain, a dove, or an oil, although all those things have been used to represent Him. The Holy Spirit is not an experience, an encounter, or just a power. The Holy Spirit is a person. He is the third person of the triune Godhead, and every single Christian can know Him and be empowered by Him.

From the first days of creation to the answer to the prayer you prayed last night, the Holy Spirit does the work down here on earth. Who touches the heart of the seeker? Who helps the young scholar learn the Word? Who inspires the minstrel to compose a new melody? Who stirs the psalmist to pen a song of praise? Who inspires the author to write the manuscript?

Every believer, no matter what age, can be introduced to the Holy Spirit and be empowered to change the world for good. A person's true destiny can only be achieved with the assistance of the Holy Spirit. It is never too early to introduce young children, middlers, or teens to the Holy Spirit. This book is a whimsical and simple introduction that everyone can understand. The Holy Spirit wants to be your best friend, teacher, comforter, and guide.

As a US Army soldier's daughter, Carolyn traveled to faraway places and developed a love of world geography. When the family came home to their Virginia farm, she cultivated a love of the good earth and all it could produce. Growing up in the church gave her a love of the Word. After graduating from college, getting married, raising two daughters, and teaching school for 37 years, she retired and turned this love into six children's stories and curriculum to equip Christians.

https://nextcenturypublishing.com/product/holy-spirit-work/

Contact
Next Century Publishing
***@goread.com
End
Source:Carolyn Cecil
Email:***@goread.com Email Verified
Tags:Author, Book, Published
Industry:Publishing
Location:Roanoke - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Next Century Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share