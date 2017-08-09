News By Tag
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Launches New International Restaurant 'Côté Jardin'
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah has unveiled a brand new international all-day-dining restaurant
Elaborating on the design, Haytham Aziz, General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, said, "The sea or the mountain is the most common sight in France. Therefore, the artworks created for the terrace and at the entrance of the restaurant reflect the villages of France during spring time. It is the time when families travel to new places to discover new local dishes, meet friends and create memories. That is what we wanted to portray in terms of the mood. The colourful furniture instantly makes our guests feel at home."
Speaking about the significance of the outlet, Aziz stressed, "An all-day-dining restaurant in a hotel is a key venue. No matter what your preference in terms of food, guests visit it at least once during their stay. Moreover, that's where we serve our daily breakfast. Being an international restaurant Côté Jardin offers a variety of dishes from all over the world. Hence the layout of the restaurant is done in such a way that our guests find with ease whatever they need. It reminds one of a traditional kitchen, where you see your mum cooking. With a live kitchen, our fabulous Chefs interact with the guests and enhance their experience."
Restaurant style: All Day Dining / Buffet
Dress Code: Smart Casual
Cuisine: International
Capacity 110 (indoor) & 44 (outdoor)
Smoking: Only permitted in outside areas
Timings: Monday to Sunday
Breakfast: 06:30hrs – 10:30hrs
Lunch: 12:30hrs – 15:00hrs
Dinner: 19:00hrs – 22:30hrs
For reservations call +971 (6) 502 2656
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
