IDEX Health & Science Announces New Optics Center of Excellence in Rochester, NY
In 2014, IDEX Health & Science believed that bringing together its Life Science Optics, Scientific Fluidics and Optical Technologies businesses would yield a highly differentiated platform that could better serve the life science, semiconductor, and defense markets. This vision was realized in 2016 as the two organizations were formally combined under one leadership team. Since creating this new optofluidic enterprise, IDEX Health & Science has focused on the growth of integrated optofluidic sub-systems, components, and highly engineered solutions across its target markets. This focus has driven accelerated growth across its business and has revealed the need for a new facility that will allow IDEX Health & Science to execute on its long term growth plans.
"The goal of this new facility is to create an Optics Center of Excellence that allows us to continue to advance our leadership position in life science optics and optical assemblies, as well as supporting the semiconductor and defense markets we serve" said Gus Salem, Group President of IDEX Health & Science. The Optics Center of Excellence will consist of a brand new, 100,000 square-foot leased manufacturing, research, and development facility that will bring together IDEX Health & Science's Semrock and Melles Griot Rochester businesses that specialize in optical filters, lenses, shutters,and optical assemblies, as well as the manufacturing operations of its Melles Griot Carlsbad, CA business that specializes in laser light sources and integrated optical systems. "Additionally, we will be establishing a commercial, research, and development center for innovation in Carlsbad, CA, that will enable continued growth in illumination technology and optomechanical assemblies,"
The design of the new Optics Center of Excellence will integrate IDEX Health & Science's different optical technologies and its research and development capabilities that will enable IDEX Health & Science to create a world class optical coating facility, scale-up sub-system manufacturing, and expand optical sub-system design capabilities. By combining these functions into one new facility under common management, IDEX Health & Science will be able to deliver on its commitment to its customers to become a best-in-class supplier of optical systems.
IDEX Health & Science selected the Rochester area for its new facility due its strong history in optics technology, base of people, universities and supporting businesses. Additionally, the concentration of current employees and business functions along with governmental support of optical businesses in Rochester contributed to the decision. Construction is expected to begin in late 2017, and occupancy will follow upon completion of construction in 2018.
About IDEX Health & Science, LLC
IDEX Health & Science is the global authority in fluidics and optics for the life sciences market, offering a three-fold advantage to customers by bringing optofluidic paths to life with products, people, and engineering expertise. Respected worldwide for solving complex problems, IDEX Health & Science delivers complete life science instrumentation development innovation for analytical, diagnostic and biotechnology applications.
