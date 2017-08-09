News By Tag
Colliers Arranges 11,200-Sq.-Ft. Sublease at 50 Park Place, Newark, N.J
Shredz Supplements to Occupy High-Tech Space in Relocation from Jersey City to Newark
Jason Fray of Savills Studley served as broker for Shredz Supplements. The Berger Organization owns 50 Park Place, known as Robert Treat Center. Berger previously built out the high-tech offices that Shredz will occupy.
"The subtenant's relocation to Newark from Jersey City is reflective of the marketplace, and its choice of 50 Park Place ties to the opportunity to lease attractive, plug-and-play space," noted Colliers' Robert Gallucci, who spearheaded the transaction with the global commercial real estate services firm's Alex Vitro and Richard Mirliss. "As pricing on the waterfront continues to climb, companies looking for the benefits of a CBD market can find competitive rates in Newark. The city also offers excellent mass transit infrastructure and a full range of urban amenities."
Robert Treat Center sits adjacent to the 176-room Best Western Robert Treat Hotel, near Newark's cultural, dining, retail and entertainment offerings. Tenants there enjoy easy access to the city's light rail, Newark Penn Station and Broad Street Station.
