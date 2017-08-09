Country(s)
Mystic Outdoors Fly Rods Announces Derek Bond as New Majority Owner
Mystic Fly Rods Takes Bold Steps to Increase Brand Awareness and Fly Rods Sales.
"I am really excited about this opportunity to turn my passion for fly fishing into a business investment,"
Bond speaks enthusiastically about using the promotional skills he has honed over years in the sports industry to grow a robust sales program coast to coast. He stresses the importance of supporting current retailers while developing more partnerships and collaborative marketing strategies. Fly fishing rod retailers who can already attest to the quality of Mystic's fly rods will be keen to hear his win-win ideas. Prospective retailers will not want to be left out.
Because Mystic Fly Rods enjoys the benefits of the outdoors, Bond believes the company has a responsibility to promote good stewardship. This includes encouraging fishermen and women to tread lightly in the environment, especially keeping streams and lakes clean, and to honor "catch and release" programs.
Building on the Klein's R&D expertise, the current product line and a great reputation, Bond expects to be offering new rods and fishing apparel in 2018. He aims for Mystic Outdoors to become the one stop shop for both the fly fishing veteran and novice.
About Mystic Outdoors Fly Rods
Mystic Outdoors Fly Rods has been supplying fly fishing equipment to fishermen and women for more than a decade. The mission of Mystic remains a strong commitment to excellent design and craftsmanship of quality fly rods. Their motto "Dare to Compare" applies to all their products and challenges their customers to even try to find a more value packed fly rod. Check out their website to see the full complement of freshwater and saltwater rods with all the necessary tools.
