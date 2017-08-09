The Wandering Jew Has Arrived ("Le juif errant est arrivé") by Albert Londres is now available in English from Gefen Publishing House!

-- In 1929 Albert Londres, a non-Jew and renowned journalist, set out to document the lives of Jews at this time. His travels to England, Eastern Europe and finally Palestine produced the literary masterpiece, now finally translated to English,In the East End of London, Londres is moved by the unswerving faith of the Jews. In Eastern Europe, he is astounded by the misery and plight he witnesses. The bleak picture is redeemed by his gentle humor, sharp observations and the unforgettable portraits he paints of the exotic individuals he encounters along his way."He writes beautifully;Londres is an elegant, literary, humorous, ironic, and an always devastating writer. Oh, Londres's Jews! He depicts them so endearingly, so tenderly, as he documents their long-suffering, European sojourn—and their dreamy God-intoxication. The same religiosity that kept Jews alive also kept them frozen in place, and may have explained their refusal to leave for Palestine." (Arutz 7)AVAILABLE NOW ON AMAZON!AuthorAlbert Londres (1884-1932), was a pioneer of investigative journalism in the early 20century. In his search for the "truth," Londres traveled across the world documenting cruelty and injustice and his reports for the French press helped change public opinion and policies towards penal colonies, forced labor, mental asylums and the exploitation of black Africans. "The Wandering Jew Has Arrived" is based on a series of articles he wrote for the French newspaperThe Albert Londres Prize, on a par with the Pulitzer Prize, is awarded every year to the top two journalists in France.Helga Abraham was born in Egypt and grew up in London. She is a language graduate of Edinburgh University and worked as a freelance journalist and radio producer for a number of media outlets in London and Toronto (Canadian Broadcasting Corp., BBC, LBC, Journal du Dimanche). She is now based in Jerusalem where she works as a writer and translator. She has contributed to the Jerusalem Post, Amit Magazine and Jewish Renaissance.Londres vividly depicts the birth of Zionism and the wave of pogroms that propelled Jewish immigration to Palestine at the turn of the 20century. In Palestine, he discovers the new "metamorphosed"Jew, and his succinct, harrowing descriptions of the Arab massacres of the Jews of Hebron and Safed expose an age-old animosity that is still very much alive today.Presciently, Londres' investigation provides startling insight into how the unthinkable—the Holocaust—could happen, sweeping across Europe barely a decade after the publication of his book. His evocative, passionately and very personally told story transports readers back to a pivotal moment in history and offers an invaluable perspective on Jewish life in the early twentieth century, on the nascent days of the State of Israel, and on the ongoing strife that has engulfed the region ever since.is as relevant today as when first penned.