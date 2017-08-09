News By Tag
The Wandering Jew Has Arrived!
The Wandering Jew Has Arrived ("Le juif errant est arrivé") by Albert Londres is now available in English from Gefen Publishing House!
In the East End of London, Londres is moved by the unswerving faith of the Jews. In Eastern Europe, he is astounded by the misery and plight he witnesses. The bleak picture is redeemed by his gentle humor, sharp observations and the unforgettable portraits he paints of the exotic individuals he encounters along his way.
"He writes beautifully;
Author
Albert Londres (1884-1932), was a pioneer of investigative journalism in the early 20th century. In his search for the "truth," Londres traveled across the world documenting cruelty and injustice and his reports for the French press helped change public opinion and policies towards penal colonies, forced labor, mental asylums and the exploitation of black Africans. "The Wandering Jew Has Arrived" is based on a series of articles he wrote for the French newspaper Le Parisien.
The Albert Londres Prize, on a par with the Pulitzer Prize, is awarded every year to the top two journalists in France.
Translator
Helga Abraham was born in Egypt and grew up in London. She is a language graduate of Edinburgh University and worked as a freelance journalist and radio producer for a number of media outlets in London and Toronto (Canadian Broadcasting Corp., BBC, LBC, Journal du Dimanche). She is now based in Jerusalem where she works as a writer and translator. She has contributed to the Jerusalem Post, Amit Magazine and Jewish Renaissance.
Londres vividly depicts the birth of Zionism and the wave of pogroms that propelled Jewish immigration to Palestine at the turn of the 20th century. In Palestine, he discovers the new "metamorphosed"
Presciently, Londres' investigation provides startling insight into how the unthinkable—
