Industry News





Reading Orthodontist Makes Braces Affordable

Both Invisalign® aligners and braces in Reading cost $3,995 from Exeter Orthodontics.
 
 
Exeter Orthodontics keeps the cost of braces in Reading, Berks County low.
READING, Pa. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The cost of braces in Reading is kept low thanks to Exeter Orthodontics. For only $3,995, Berks County residents wanting a straighter smile can choose between Invisalign aligners or traditional braces in Reading.

The low price Exeter Orthodontics charges for braces includes visits, adjustments, x-rays, and more. This all-inclusive price is one of the lowest in Berks County.

"Whether patients choose braces or Invisalign aligners, they're promised a low price, quality care, and a straighter smile," says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Reading.

Exeter Orthodontics also has another Berks County location in Blandon. Those interested in learning more about braces or Invisalign in Reading should request an appointment: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Braces Berks County, Invisalign Berks County, Berks County Orthodontist
Industry:Health
Location:Reading - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
