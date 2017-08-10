News By Tag
Reading Orthodontist Makes Braces Affordable
Both Invisalign® aligners and braces in Reading cost $3,995 from Exeter Orthodontics.
The low price Exeter Orthodontics charges for braces includes visits, adjustments, x-rays, and more. This all-inclusive price is one of the lowest in Berks County.
"Whether patients choose braces or Invisalign aligners, they're promised a low price, quality care, and a straighter smile," says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Reading.
Exeter Orthodontics also has another Berks County location in Blandon. Those interested in learning more about braces or Invisalign in Reading should request an appointment:
About Exeter Orthodontics:
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
