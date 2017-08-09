 
Best Cities for Outdoor Lovers, Recommended by Real Estate Experts

Adam Hochfelder, one of the few real estate experts from New York has compiled a list of cities and towns which would be ideal for outdoor lovers...
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Moving to a new city is a tough decision that can't be forced. When it comes to moving, people mainly take into consideration the city's affordability and job opportunities. Another equally important factor for moving is ensuring that you'll enjoy living there. Living in a big urban city offers benefits that simply aren't available in places where nature is heavily integrated into the layout. But outdoor friendly cities also have their own advantages. Ultimately, it all depends on your priorities and the aspects of your life that are the most important.

Living in a big city means you can get anything you want, at any time of the day or night. Another advantage is the variety of jobs and careers available. However, when you live in a city, it's sometimes hard to find the time and access to get outside. Working in real estate for around for decades can allow anybody to discover the most positive aspects of urban and outdoor life.

Having outdoor access can help you forget almost about all of those bad days spent in the office. In fact, sometimes a short walk alone is the best way to clear your heart. Spending time outside can also do wonders for both mental and physical health. Living in a place surrounded by nature brings peace and quiet. The US has so many beautiful cities with canyons, rivers, slopes, and coastline. Every morning you can look out your window and see what people drive for hours to enjoy.

