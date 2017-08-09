News By Tag
Trend watch: shearling coats for a cozy, but sophisticated look
From the fitted models to the oversized ones, this iconic garment of the 1970' and 1980' can work out every single outfit and make it look stylish and ultra glamorous.
A shearling coat is a vintage perfection, a 70's nostalgia mixed with a rock n' roll vibe. The 2017 version of the shearling coat keeps that rugged vibe while being more sophisticated and polished, but not too much, so we can still have that badass look.
This season, designers have reinvented the idea of shearling coats, delivering us a broader array of styles for both men and women. From soft, pretty coats, fresh moto jackets, easy blousons, and cardigans for the ladies to luxurious, handsome or rugged looks for men, today's shearlings are the perfect cold weather armor. For 2017, shearling has come out of the cold, adorning leather lapels in a chic show of restraint. This is not about all over lumberjack fur; this season it feels urbaner.
So, if you are wondering how can a shearling coat be integrated into your outfits, let's find out together the best choices you have.
Women fashion
As a woman, you have endless possibilities. The first look we have in mind is the casual one. You can wear a shearling coat decontextualized and paired with jeans, sweaters, and boots. This way, you'll get a cozy look that you can wear it both at work and on a shopping spree. You can opt for distressed jeans or for a classic model. No matter what you choose, your look will rock the urban streets and turn some heads wherever you'll go. Try a red tartan scarf and leather gloves for a more badass look.
Obviously, being thought as a hippie piece of clothing, a shearling coat looks great in a boho chic outfit. Try bandanas, long skirts, knitted bras, flowery and animal prints and round sunglasses. The most important: don't forget the smile when you step out the door. There's no sad boho girl out there!
Are you a high heels lover? Don't get upset, because this trend is for you, too. You can wear a shearling coat with ankle boots, over the knee boots and even with stilettos. That's right, this is one of the most unexpected ways of wearing this garments. But here we are, classy looks and shearling coats work together and they look better than ever.
Men fashion
Shearling coats had been originally created for men and we can agree, they look really good on them. Even if they choose a suit pair of trousers or jeans, sport or Oxford shoes, a well-ironed shirt or a cozy sweater, a man in a shearling coat has that ,,je ne sais quois" that every woman loves.
