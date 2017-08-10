 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110


Lehigh Valley Dental Implants Cost Only $2,000

Dental implants in Easton are an affordable and seamless solution to missing teeth.
 
 
Dental implants in the Lehigh Valley start at only $2,000.
EASTON, Pa. - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) has brought affordable dental implants to the Lehigh Valley.

Dental implants in Easton are only $2,000. Other Lehigh Valley dental offices may charge twice the price, but ADS is able to keep costs low thanks to deals with some of the nation's leading dental manufacturers.

"Our goal is to make a fuller, more beautiful smile available to everyone," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional in Easton. "We're proud to bring high quality dental treatment to the Lehigh Valley."

In addition to dental implants, affordable dentures are also offered in Easton. Full, partial, and implant-retained dentures in Easton give patients who may not qualify for dental implants an alternative tooth replacement option.

To learn more about the affordable solutions ADS has brought to the Lehigh Valley, request an appointment with the Easton dentist today: http://eastonimplants.com/appointment.html.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://eastonimplants.com.

Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com
Tags:Lehigh Valley Dental Implants, Lehigh Valley Dentist, Lehigh Valley Dentures
Industry:Health
Location:Easton - Pennsylvania - United States
