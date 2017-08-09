Baby cream or DPPE: myth busting

A healthy lifestyle and an eco-style are the main global trends of the recent five years. People try to choose healthy products in clothing, cosmetics and nutrition. 100% cotton shirts, silicones-free shampoo, natural yogurt, etc.

Contact

Anastasia

***@skincare.ru Anastasia

End

-- The Research Center of Skincare conducted a study and busted the myths about the benefits of baby cream for adult skin.Baby cream does not contain dyes, parabens, silicones and perfumes.Yes and no. There is no uniform recipe of baby cream. Various active components and auxiliary agents are used as ingredients, including parabens, perfumes, dyes, and preservatives.The classical formula of a baby cream based on lanolin and glycerin was invented about 50 years ago. The ingredients also include fats and oils, herbal extracts, zinc, panthenol, beeswax. Potassium sorbate, which is extracted from the berries of mountain ash, is used as a preservative. Some manufacturers add dyes and perfumes to achieve the desired color and fragrance.Modern dermatological personal protective equipment for adults can be more natural, but, at the same time, more efficient for skin care.Baby cream is the perfect protection against wind, frost and sun.Baby cream does have protective properties: it creates a barrier, but it acts differently on adult skin and baby skin.Baby skin has rapid cell regeneration, increased gas exchange and lacks a protective barrier from the environment. Baby cream creates a "dense" protective film, which is achieved by glycerol and lanolin added to the formula in large amounts.Adult skin does not regenerate that intensively leading to a thick layer of keratinized cells forming on the surface. Baby cream creates an "impenetrable shell", which hinders exchange and respiratory processes in the epidermis. There are special protective products for adults, i.e. DPPE or professional skin protection means.Baby cream is the best nutrient.Yes, but only for baby skin. Is does not give enough nourishment to adult skin, since it lacks the necessary agents. Professional dermatological means are more efficient in this respect.Baby cream regulates the acidic and alkaline balance of the skin.Baby skin and adult skin have different levels of acidity. The pH of a baby reaches 8–9, while the average pH of an adult is about 5.5. Baby creams are designed to lower the pH level, which is already lower in adult skin. Consequently, the use of baby creams on adult skin will lead to an unnecessary decrease of the pH level.The skin has better respiration with baby cream.Baby cream forms a thick film on adult skin, which can lead to edema and dehydration.Creating a layer of dead skin cells substantially mixed with fat, baby cream blocks oxygen and causes swelling, as the cells are literally choked and try to take all available reserves from the deep layers of the dermis, which leads to dehydration.Baby cream is suitable for any type of skin.People with oily skin must not use baby cosmetics to avoid the clogging of the pores and the accumulation of sebum.Baby cream can also damage dry skin. It forms a film that blocks the access of moisture, drying the skin even more.Conclusion: baby cream is a useful and necessary product when it comes to the skin of a child. Older people need to choose dermatological products which are appropriate to their age category, taking into account the needs and the type of their skin.If you are trying to avoid cosmetics, choose professional dermatological personal protective equipment (DPPE). DPPE is a separate category of products intended to provide additional skin care.