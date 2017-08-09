GENE Commerce Shortlisted for Three Ecommerce Awards Including Best Agency

2017 eCommerce Award Finalists

Olivia Collins

Olivia Collins

-- GENE Commerce was nominated in the 2017 Ecommerce Awards across three categories; Best B2B Ecommerce in partnership with Hornby Hobbies, Best Health & Beauty eCommerce in partnership with Green People and Best Agency.The Ecommerce Awards, now in their ninth year, were created to acknowledge the very best in ecommerce. Consistently breaking new ground, highlighting exceptional online retailers, online companies, agencies, innovations, products and campaigns that set the new standard in the ecommerce industry."It's a great achievement to be named as finalists across three separate categories in the Ecommerce Awards 2017. So soon after our nomination in two categories in the Wirehive100, this is an exciting time for GENE" Matt Parkinson, MD of GENE Commerce commented, "We're particularly proud to be listed in the best agency category amongst long established agencies."Adam Clark, Event Director at the Ecommerce Awards says "We are very pleased that eCommerce Awards received a record number of entries this year, that the feedback from the judges about the overall quality of the submissions has been very positive and, that we have so many repeat entrants – all showing that the Awards is moving very strongly in the right direction. We wish the 2017 finalists the very best of luck and we look forward to announcing the eCommerce Awards 2017 winners on Wednesday 27 September 2017 at London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square".