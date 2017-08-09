UniNet to Show Suite of Label and Packaging Solutions at Labelexpo Europe

UniNet, worldwide Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of on-demand print technology, has announced they will be exhibiting in booth 9A45 at Labelexpo Europe, taking place September 25-28th in Belgium.

-- UniNet, worldwide Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of on-demand print technology, has announced they will be exhibiting in booth 9A45 at Labelexpo Europe, taking place September 25-28th in Belgium.During the four-day event, UniNet will be showcasing a range of products from their iColor® Printing Solutions product line. Developed specifically to enhance the capabilities of the short-mid run label and packaging market, this will include small to mid-sized label presses, transfer printers, finishing equipment for label rolls, desktop digital die-cutters for sheets, and more!Also being included at the show will be the newly released toner upgrade kits, and specialized toners. UniNet has recently extended its Specialty Toner product line by launching Sublimation, Clear and Security Toner Kits - a series of toners used to increase printing capabilities on all UniNet iColor® digital transfer printers and label presses. These toner kits can be used individually or combined to create breathtaking graphics for a wide variety of applications. Already available are Absolute White and iColor® FluoToners."We're excited to attend Labelexpo Europe. We've exhibited at other shows in the Labelexpo series, but it's the first time we've independently exhibited at the European show. We look forward to this event, as it brings together such a large demographic of like-minded professionals, and allows everyone to see the newest and innovative technology out there for the label and packaging industry," says Joe Dovi, COO of UniNet.Visit the team from UniNet in Hall 9, Stand A45 to see demonstrations of the products mentioned above, along with other innovative products from the iColor® Printing Solutions line. For more information, please contact sales@icolorprint.comAbout UniNetUniNet is a worldwide Original Equipment Manufacturer with over 25 years of experience in the imaging industry. With sales, service and distribution networks on every continent, we have earned a global reputation for high quality products and customer service. As the innovator of specialty products such as "Absolute Color", "White" and "Fluorescent"toners, UniNet offers its OEM line of iColor® Short to Mid-Run Digital Label, and Apparel/Graphic Arts Transfer Presses as well as integrated label finishing solutions.