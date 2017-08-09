News By Tag
City of New Orleans First Stop For SwagHer Magazine's Cover Shoot & Head Shot Party
Local Urban Magazine Opens Cover Shoot to New Orleans Residents and Other Black Owned Businesses
The publication is shooting this cover for their Reconnecting w/ Self Issue which will be released next month. The issue will touch on women rebuilding relationships with themselves, life audits with life coach Courtney Sanders of the Think & Grow Chick, tips for leadership by Dr. Algeania Freeman (former president Willborforce University and Livingstone College), and Maud Arnold of Syncopated Ladies (the sister tap-dance duo whose dance videos are viral), along with others. One of issue's main story features is New Orleans native Yahya Smith, the Queen of Femininity, who will be the subject of Sunday's shoot.
"Living in a digital age, images speak more than a thousand words", Francheska "Fancy" publisher and editor of SwagHer Magazine said. "As an urban media outlet, we are constantly in need of images, especially those of people of color. And of course, we needed to do our cover shoot, as we are trying to do our own cover shoots more often, so we thought to combine the two and
also see it as a way to get to know more about other neighboring Black owned businesses.
The online and print lifestyle and empowerment publication whose mission is to uplift and inspire the Black community through inspirational and informative media with a hip hop cultural theme, is currently based in Baton Rouge, LA, but has featured influencers as far as London.
Other special guests are Samantha Montgomery of the Netflix hit, "Presenting Princess Shaw" and Derrick and Christina Francis owners of Bizzemo, the nation's largest mobile app directory of women and minority owned business.
The event is open to guests 21 and older and is a great opportunity businesses and brands to connect or simply go behind the scenes of a magazine shoot. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Each guest will receive five free headshots of themselves for their own personal use. Headshots will be emailed at a later date. There are sponsorship packages for those who may be interested. Learn more about the magazine at http://swagher.net.
