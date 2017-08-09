News By Tag
CounterpointeSRE provides first PACE Financing for combined ADU and Seismic Retrofit Project
Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate helps property owner comply with San Francisco's Mandatory Soft Story Program and increase rental income for projected positive net cash flow
The financing provided by Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate provided financing for 100% of the seismic retrofit costs and projects a positive cash flow in year one to the property owner with the annual installment 85% of anticipated rental income without inclusion of allowable rent pass-through and tax deductions.
Through the CounterpointeSRE's PACE program, the local county or municipality offers a voluntary tax assessment increase in exchange for financing 100% of the costs to fund permanent green energy-saving, water-saving and seismic strengthening improvements. This assessment is repaid with long term, fixed rates through an additional line item on the property tax statement. This allows property owners to finance improvements while preserving capital and off balance sheet treatment. Assessments are tied to the property so they may be passed through to tenants, are non-recourse to owners and are transferrable upon sale of the property.
In the Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate deal, the property owner financed just under $1,000,000 of improvements to the property with annual repayment installment under $100,000/year and estimated monthly cost of $8,300. Fair market value of the property before the project is $2,090,00 and upon project completion and stabilization is projected to be $4,500,000. Anticipated rent for the additional dwelling units has market value of $11,600/month yielding a juicy net positive cash flow year one once construction is completed and the units are leased-not a difficult task in San Francisco's heated rental market.
About Counterpointe Sustainable Real Estate, LLC
For more information, visit http://www.CounterpointeSRE.com
Contact
855 431-4400
seismicretrofit@
