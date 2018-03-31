News By Tag
More Affordable Boracay Getaway Up for Grabs at Henann Regency Beach Resort Until March 2018
Henann Regency Beach Resort presents a more affordable Boracay holiday with its low season promo, available until March 2018. This deal, called Regency Delight and Escapade Package, is exclusively available at the hotel website.
Here's a summary of this Boracay hotel promo 2017:
Regency Delight and Escapade Package (2017) Lean Season
Stay Period: Up to March 31, 2018
Conditions: Stay for a minimum of 2 nights and book direct online
Inclusions:
- Full-board meals - buffet breakfast, lunch, and dinner
- Round-trip transfer with government fees via Caticlan Airport
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Use of swimming pool and gym
Policies:
- Complimentary meals and transfers are non-convertible to any other meals or services.
- This Boracay package 2017 is not applicable on super peak dates (holidays).
To experience the finest luxury and utmost comfort Boracay has to offer only at Henann Regency Resort and Spa, interested parties may book direct online at http://henann.com/
The room rates published on the website may change without prior notice, but successful reservations before any revisions will still be honored. Other terms and conditions apply. All transactions are monitored and protected by Trustwave and DigiCert.
Experience the crystal clear waters and powder-white sand of the island like never before with Henann Regency. With the resort's striking Mediterranean-
To know more about Henann Regency Resort Boracay's family rooms and services, log on http://henann.com/
Henann Regency Resort and Spa
Station 2, Beachfront, Boracay Island
Malay, Aklan, Philippines
Phone Number: (02) 523-1234
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-
