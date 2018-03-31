 
* Henann Regency Resort Boracay
* Boracay Hotel Promo 2017
* Boracay Package 2017
More Affordable Boracay Getaway Up for Grabs at Henann Regency Beach Resort Until March 2018

Henann Regency Beach Resort presents a more affordable Boracay holiday with its low season promo, available until March 2018. This deal, called Regency Delight and Escapade Package, is exclusively available at the hotel website.
 
 
Tags:
Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Boracay Island, PHILIPPINES — When it rains, discounts pour at Henann Regency Resort Boracay. Presenting a more affordable Boracay holiday, this beachfront hotel launches a low season promo, available until March 2018. This deal called Regency Delight and Escapade Package, which can be booked direct at the hotel website, offers better-value rates compared with other booking channels, and a set of indulgent perks exclusive to those getting rooms from here.

Here's a summary of this Boracay hotel promo 2017:

Regency Delight and Escapade Package (2017) Lean Season
Stay Period: Up to March 31, 2018
Conditions: Stay for a minimum of 2 nights and book direct online
Inclusions:
- Full-board meals - buffet breakfast, lunch, and dinner
- Round-trip transfer with government fees via Caticlan Airport
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Use of swimming pool and gym

Policies:
- Complimentary meals and transfers are non-convertible to any other meals or services.
- This Boracay package 2017 is not applicable on super peak dates (holidays).

To experience the finest luxury and utmost comfort Boracay has to offer only at Henann Regency Resort and Spa, interested parties may book direct online at http://henann.com/boracay/henannregency/. They just have to click the "Book a Room" button to launch the online reservation engine. Powered by DirectWithHotels, this system requires a prepayment to complete the reservation. After receiving the payment, instant confirmation and an email record of the transaction will be provided.

The room rates published on the website may change without prior notice, but successful reservations before any revisions will still be honored. Other terms and conditions apply. All transactions are monitored and protected by Trustwave and DigiCert.

Experience the crystal clear waters and powder-white sand of the island like never before with Henann Regency. With the resort's striking Mediterranean-inspired architecture, landscaped gardens and expansive beach front, it stands unparalleled in facilities and service in the entire island. This Boracay beach resort allows you to relax and luxuriate within its 302 world-class rooms with service that promises a memorable experience.

To know more about Henann Regency Resort Boracay's family rooms and services, log on http://henann.com/boracay/henannregency/.

Henann Regency Resort and Spa
Station 2, Beachfront, Boracay Island
Malay, Aklan, Philippines

Phone Number: (02) 523-1234

AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
