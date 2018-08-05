 
Industry News





Beachfront Accommodation + Buffet Breakfast at South Palms Resort Panglao Available Year-Round

South Palms Resort Panglao becomes even more of a pleasure-filled retreat in Bohol, Philippines by launching its affordable NIGHTY DEALS. The website-promo offers beachfront accommodation + buffet breakfast, and is available year-round.
 
 
Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bohol, PHILIPPINES –South Palms Resort Panglao becomes even more of a pleasure-filled retreat in Bohol, Philippines by launching its affordable NIGHTY DEALS. The promo, which offers beachfront accommodation, buffet breakfast, and a set of valuable inclusions, is exclusively available at http://www.southpalmsresort.com/.

Here is a summary of the year-round promo:

NIGHTLY DEALS
Treat: Deluxe accommodation for as low as PHP 6,850
Validity: Until August 5, 2018
Meal Description: Buffet breakfast (children aged 6 and below can avail of free breakfast, while kids aged 7 to 11 get 50% off the breakfast rate)
Inclusions:
- Welcome drinks
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- 24-hour frontdesk service
- Daily housekeeping
- Use of swimming areas

Policies:
- Peak policy applies for all reservations crossing peak periods. Check "Hotel Policies" upon booking.
- Modifications and cancellations are free if done within the allowed time.
- Details of this South Palms Resort promo may change without prior notice, but reservations finalized before any changes will still be acknowledged.

To grab this promo, interested parties only have to reserve rooms using the resort's booking engine found on its website, http://www.southpalmsresort.com/. Here, they have to click the "Check availability and prices" button, which will launch the online reservation system. Powered by DirectWithHotels, the direct booking engine is easy to use and follow, with all transactions and data secured by Trustwave and certified by DigiCert. Guests will receive an email that reports successful bookings after the reservation has been processed.

South Palms Panglao Beach Resort is just steps away from the island's white sand and blue waters. Here, guests will enjoy the following features:

- 90 tropical-inspired rooms and villas that are splashed with earth tones, soothing lights, and accentuated with wooden furniture crafted by the Boholanos. All accommodations are fitted with an air-conditioning, LCD TV with satellite channels, private shower, free Wi-Fi access, and a balcony or terrace.
- A seafood restaurant, pool bar, conference rooms, event venues, and an outdoor swimming pool
- Practical amenities such as a concierge, tour assistance, shuttle service, and business center
- A convenient base from which to start a tour of the quiet tropical island. Unlike other Bohol resorts, it's easy to get here: the airport and pier is approximately a convenient half hour away.

For more information about South Palms Resort Panglao's room rates and services, guests may log on its website.

SOUTH PALMS RESORT PANGLAO
Brgy. Bolod, Panglao Island
Bohol, 6340, Philippines

Phone Numbers: +63-38-5028288

***

AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
End
