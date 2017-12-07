News By Tag
Is the defence & military sector ready for social video?
The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social video during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's viral Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
In recent interviews, SMi Group has gathered some expert insights on the use of social video within the sector.
Brad Kimberly, Digital Engagement Chief at the US Department of Defense says that they have been using video tools on social media. "We've been experimenting with 360 video, and we were one of the first accounts on Twitter to natively upload 360 video," he commented. "Right now, we're interested in doing Facebook Live 360 but we need to solve the challenge of transmission limitations."
Meanwhile, Digital Editor of the Norwegian Armed Forces Media Centre Harald Kvam says, "Video alone cannot solve many of our main goals, for instance recruiting the best people. I believe we must use a blend of content and more importantly, a blend of platforms to get maximum effect."
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, Former Spokesperson and Head of the Foreign Press Branch of the Israeli Defence Forces said, "If you aren't using video at this stage, you are failing!"
The debate will continue at the conference in London on the 6th and 7th December.
Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.
Further information, including a full line-up and conference agenda, is available at www.militarysocialmedia.com/
For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
