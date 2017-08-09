 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


The latest acquisition of OctoFrost Group: Innotec Systems

OctoFrost Group, the Swedish company renowned worldwide for manufacturing IQF tunnel freezers and having installations in more than 50 countries, has taken over 100% of the shares of the Dutch Innotec Systems BV.
 
 
MALMö, Sweden - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Innotec Systems is a renowned manufacturer of customized industrial food processing equipment and industrial processing lines, with a strong know-how in thermal processes such as cooking, blanching and chilling. With this acquisition OctoFrost Group became a major player in supplying complete IQF Processing lines.

Ruben Larsson, founder of OctoFrost Group, considers that the acquisition of Innotec Systems is an important step forward for both companies, as well as for the International Food Industry: "Taking over Innotec was our natural response to the needs of the market. This brings a number of advantages for food processors and the most significant one is that from now on there will be no further discussions whom has all the responsibility for the good operation of the complete line. It is us!"

Rasmus Larsson, the CEO of OctoFrost Group, sees this acquisition as an opportunity to broaden and deepen the expertise in thermal treatment and food processing application: "We can now optimize the entire line for the best final result, highest yield, lowest energy consumption bringing the highest value to our customers. Our After Sales activities also benefit from the scale up in the organization and we can be closer to our customers".

OctoFrost Group and Innotec System have been partners for many years, teaming up in order to install numerous processing lines all over the world. The central focus for OctoFrost is thermal treatment of food products, which requires advanced and innovative technology in order to obtain optimal results. Both OctoFrost and Innotec Systems are major companies dedicated to food processing, manufacturing advanced machinery which makes it possible to achieve an end product with natural appearance, taste, smell and texture.

Our company was founded in 1999 by Ruben Larsson, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden. In 2015 we have changed our company name from IQF Frost AB to OctoFrost AB and from IQF Frost Inc. to OctoFrost Inc. and our service company from ProFrost AB to OctoFrost Technology AB. All companies are part of the OctoFrost Group with existing owner structure, OctoFrost Group. Since 1999, we have delivered over 200 IQF tunnel freezers in more than 50 countries all over the world.

Today OctoFrost Group is a leading company in the IQF technology industry. With a wide range of innovative IQF tunnel freezers, we supply the global food industry with cost-efficient and high quality solutions for superior frozen products.

The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer represents the most advanced IQF technology available on the market today. This embodies our vision of giving everybody, everywhere, access to superior fresh-frozen food.

Source: http://www.octofrost.com/

Click to Share