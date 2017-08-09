 
News By Tag
* Iec
* SGI Dubai 2018
* Exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


57% of SGI Dubai 2018 show already sold off

Industry growing at a steady rate to reach $54 billion in 2022
 
 
SGI_4279
SGI_4279
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Iec
SGI Dubai 2018
Exhibition

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- International Expo Consults (IEC) part of Falak Holding, announced that the SGI Dubai 2018 show is 57 percent sold out almost 5 months prior to the show. The 21st edition of this premier sign, graphic and imaging industry event will be held from January 14th to 16th at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The 2017 edition of the show welcomed over 400 global exhibitors from across 36 countries spread over 22,000m2 and registered over 40 new exhibitors. The 2018 edition of the show will be by far the largest showcase since the inception of the show approximately 20 years ago.

"We are delighted by the response that we are receiving from the exhibitors which are not just from the region but from across the globe. The region is investing heavily in infrastructure, several large retail establishments and also theme parks and amusement sector.  This is one of the many reasons for the new overseas exhibitors to sign up earlier to capitalise on the strategic locations within the show. Another key aspect that we can identify is the growing importance of the mega Expo 2020 event, which will need a lot of investment in the signage space," stated Mr. Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC.

As per Smithers Pira report, the regional market is valued at over $35.1 billion in 2017 and will see the annual cross-segment growth of 9.0%, to reach $54.0 billion in 2022. The same report also claims amplification in consumption of printed materials from 15.8 million tonnes in 2017 to reach 22.6 million tonnes in 2022.

The SGI Dubai 2017 show witnessed some high-value deals being signed during the three-day show. The exhibition also hosted seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts. The event slated to be held in Halls 2 through to 8 of DWTC will include seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts. A dedicated pavilion for the digital signage industry has been created to accommodate innovative concepts.

SGI Dubai 2018 encompasses all signage and graphic solutions and is an important platform that showcases products and services where one can interact with the leading players in the signage, graphic imaging, screen and digital printing industries.

About International Expo-Consults (IEC):

International Expo-Consults (IEC) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of 20 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organiser of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI Dubai) and the Dubai, Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure (DEAL). Dubai-based conglomerate, Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 34 years having diversified business interests. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. Kindly log on to www.signmiddleeast.com for more information on the show.

For further information, please contact:

Prem A. Ramachandran

Managing Director

White Water Public Relations

GSM:0097150-4537253

PO. Box 18936, Dubai, UAE

Email: prem@whitewaterpr.com          www.whitewaterpr.com

Media Contact
Prem A. Ramachandran
prem@whitewaterpr.com
End
Source:International Expo-Consults
Email:***@whitewaterpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Iec, SGI Dubai 2018, Exhibition
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
White Water Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share