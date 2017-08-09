News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
57% of SGI Dubai 2018 show already sold off
Industry growing at a steady rate to reach $54 billion in 2022
The 2017 edition of the show welcomed over 400 global exhibitors from across 36 countries spread over 22,000m2 and registered over 40 new exhibitors. The 2018 edition of the show will be by far the largest showcase since the inception of the show approximately 20 years ago.
"We are delighted by the response that we are receiving from the exhibitors which are not just from the region but from across the globe. The region is investing heavily in infrastructure, several large retail establishments and also theme parks and amusement sector. This is one of the many reasons for the new overseas exhibitors to sign up earlier to capitalise on the strategic locations within the show. Another key aspect that we can identify is the growing importance of the mega Expo 2020 event, which will need a lot of investment in the signage space," stated Mr. Sharif Rahman, CEO, IEC.
As per Smithers Pira report, the regional market is valued at over $35.1 billion in 2017 and will see the annual cross-segment growth of 9.0%, to reach $54.0 billion in 2022. The same report also claims amplification in consumption of printed materials from 15.8 million tonnes in 2017 to reach 22.6 million tonnes in 2022.
The SGI Dubai 2017 show witnessed some high-value deals being signed during the three-day show. The exhibition also hosted seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts. The event slated to be held in Halls 2 through to 8 of DWTC will include seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts. A dedicated pavilion for the digital signage industry has been created to accommodate innovative concepts.
SGI Dubai 2018 encompasses all signage and graphic solutions and is an important platform that showcases products and services where one can interact with the leading players in the signage, graphic imaging, screen and digital printing industries.
About International Expo-Consults (IEC):
International Expo-Consults (IEC) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of 20 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organiser of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI Dubai) and the Dubai, Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure (DEAL). Dubai-based conglomerate, Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 34 years having diversified business interests. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. Kindly log on to www.signmiddleeast.com for more information on the show.
For further information, please contact:
Prem A. Ramachandran
Managing Director
White Water Public Relations
GSM:0097150-
PO. Box 18936, Dubai, UAE
Email: prem@whitewaterpr.com www.whitewaterpr.com
Media Contact
Prem A. Ramachandran
prem@whitewaterpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse