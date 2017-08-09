News By Tag
East Sussex PR Company Shortlisted for Business Awards
Blueberry PR has reached the finalists in the categories for 'Best Integrated Campaign' and 'Best Low Budget Campaign'.
Blueberry PR has worked with Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm for several years, helping them maximise media exposure on a local and national level through magazine articles, radio and TV appearances, e-mail marketing, competitions, social media and other activities.
The 2016 campaign presented Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm management and Blueberry PR with several challenges not least how to top successive years of exceptional growth. In addition, the PR team had to respond to potentially disastrous events such as the theft of local AA signage. In this instance, Blueberry PR turned the negative into a positive with a social media campaign, newspaper articles and TV coverage.
The successful integration of various strands of promotion, all kept within a tightly-controlled budget, helped Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm to attract more customers than ever before.
Managing Director for Blueberry PR, Suzi Christie, said: "Working with Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm in 2016 was a real delight. The owner Clive, his partner Emma, and their business partner Phil really know what they want. They produce a high-quality product, backed up by exceptional customer service.
"Our use of social media particularly has helped the business to grow and build rapport with their customers. The central focus of each year's campaign is always to maximise sales and build upon the success of the previous year and in 2016 the combination and integration of all our activities resulted in a very successful campaign."
Clive Collins, founder of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm, added: "The Blueberry PR team seems to come up trumps every year with new ideas and activities to promote our business. For us, investing in PR and marketing is a no brainer and continues to be an excellent return on investment."
The PRide Awards recognise outstanding work in the field of public relations throughout the UK. The southern region winners will be announced at a special event on the 17th November 2017 at the Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel.
About Blueberry PR
Working with local and national businesses, Blueberry PR provides PR and marketing services that blend traditional and online PR techniques. They create bespoke solutions to enhance media profiles, increase website traffic and increase sales www.blueberry-
For further information contact Suzi Christie on 01323 449744 or e-mail suzi@blueberry-
