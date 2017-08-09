Compass Medical offer Orthopedic rehabilitation Services in Germany

Orthopedists in Germany believe that a successful operation is only half the success. The rest of the successful return to a comfortable life depends on an effectively selected and qualitative rehabilitation.

On average, during operations on joints and ligaments, patients are in clinics about 5-7 days. And in most cases, by day 2 after the operation, rehabilitation procedures begin:Sessions with the instructor LFK, during which the patient is given only metered loads so that they can perform the recovery exercises.Physiotherapy and massage, aimed at improving blood and lymph microcirculation in the field of surgical interventionErgotherapy, during which the instructor teaches the patient to perform daily activities that do not cause problems in normal life (for example, dressing and undressing, personal hygiene, etc.)At the end of the stage of inpatient stay, German doctors recommend their patients to remain for about 10-14 days for the next step of restorative treatment. The next stage of treatment is carried out in specialized rehabilitation clinics in an outpatient or inpatient regime, depending on the recommendations of doctors and the type of operation performed.An individual plan is prepared for each patient, together with orthopedists and rehabilitation specialists of the clinic. The treatment plan includes the following sets of measures:Training therapy with the instructor of therapeutic physical trainingPassive therapy (classes on pendant tables, simulators for passive joint development, etc.)Training in special skills according to the patient's conditionHardware therapy (active training on special rehabilitation simulators)Physiotherapy (massage, lymphatic drainage, magnetotherapy, laser therapy, cryotherapy, vacuum therapy, ultrasound and ultraviolet therapy, electrostimulation and much more)At the conclusion of the above procedures, recommendations and a plan for further recovery processes and the next stages of training and recovery therapy are made.Oncological rehabilitation:A special group of patients who require a strictly individual approach to treatment, support and assistance from medical personnel and an understanding of close people, as well as specific help in overcoming the current situation, are patients with oncological diseases. Based on these factors, Germany's clinics pay close attention to the rehabilitation of cancer patients. Restorative procedures are indicated to patients after surgery, after receiving chemotherapy and / or radiation therapy, and as a palliative treatment. All procedures are carried out at specialized medical institutions.The rehabilitation course is made individually for each individual patient, taking into account modern achievements, developments and technologies in the field of medicine – doctors' recommendations, individual medical indications and, of course, the patients' opinions are taken into account also.In rehabilitation clinics of oncological orientation:Diagnosis of the patient's conditionDrawing up of the plan of regenerative procedures taking into account the scheme of treatment of the underlying diseaseControlled by experienced oncologist physiciansA full range of physiotherapy restoration methodsClasses with trainers and instructors for medical reasonsErgotherapy, aimed at teaching the patient and his relatives life with an oncological diseasepsychological supportProfessional and social adaptation, restoration of working capacityCreative activities to divert the attention of patients from their diseaseAll this helps to improve the quality of life, monitor the effect of the treatment received, orient the patient and his relatives to overcome the consequences of the disease and restore mobility and efficiency.Postoperative rehabilitation:German specialists pay great attention to the issue of rehabilitation therapy and rehabilitation after operations. Doctors recommend to carry out restorative therapy after:Operations on the organs of the abdominal cavity (for example, on the stomach, intestine, pancreas, liver and gallbladder)Operations on the organs of the circulatory system (on the heart, large vessels, vessels of the upper and lower extremities)Operations on the musculoskeletal systemPlastic surgeryOperations on the brain and central nervous systemOperations on the mammary glands, genital and urinary organs.The complexity of postoperative therapy is necessary to strengthen immunity after surgical intervention, prevent complications, restore the functions of the operated organs, adapt the patient to new living conditions and encourage contact with others.