August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109

In Her View Film Production Fundraising Campaign Announced

 
 
Amy Starkey
Amy Starkey
 
NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Writer/Director Amy Starkey is pleased to announce that her "In Her View" project is ready to roll out. Self-funded until now, fundraising for the sizzle reel ($5000) will be open until September 15, when fundraising for the $500,000 budget movie will begin in earnest.

ABOUT THIS PROJECT
This film within a film is a narrative that portrays the spectrum of women's experiences with abortion and how these very personal stories can impact our views about a subject that has been highly politicized in our culture. The stories, as told through a filmmaker's lens illuminate the female experience of sexuality, fertility, love, betrayal and our complex relationship with motherhood.

LOGLINE: A documentary filmmaker confronts her pro-choice views when she becomes emotionally involved with a woman whose abortion was not her choice. Uncovering the truth of other women's stories motivates the filmmaker to find her birth mother, causing her perspective to take a controversial turn that alienates the very women whose stories she seeks to tell.

Currently our production team is hard at work creating a sizzle reel that will showcase the scope of In Her View. We will introduce the characters and demonstrate the story arc of the feature length film. In Her View seeks to ask the question, "What would change your view?" By telling a spectrum of stories, in the film within the film, our central protagonists, Pam and Grace undergo a compelling and shocking transformation in their views about abortion. We will introduce several of Pam's storytellers, who will share their experiences of unplanned pregnancy, while Pam's camera captures their diverse stories, and our director Amy's camera shows the raw emotion underlying each woman's journey.

"I have a passion for woman-centred and gender-related stories, as a writer, director and actor.  In Her View is my first screenplay, which has been in development since 2006, when reproductive rights were beginning to come under fire in the United States. The time has come for woman to tell their stories and persist in representing ourselves in the public, political and artistic spheres."

We invite you to watch our website and social media to learn more about our story and meet the wonderful cast and crew we have assembled and for further updates on our sizzle reel as production continues.

For more information, we invite you to visit the Company website at inherviewfilm.com

         - 30 -

In Her View Production
***@inherviewfilm.com
