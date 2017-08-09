Country(s)
Industry News
Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc. condemns hate groups and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia
PNBC calls on faith-based organizations and all people of goodwill to help organize, strategize, and mobilize against hate, racism, and oppression and for freedom and justice for all.
WASHINGTON - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc. (PNBC) condemns the violence that took the life of Heather Heyer, and injured other anti-protestors who rallied against the "Unite the Right" march of the KKK, white supremacists, and white nationalists in Charlottesville, VA.
Now, two days later, President Donald Trump speaks against the specific hate groups responsible for the violence. When you stand on the side of righteousness and peace, there is no room for hesitancy in doing the right thing and naming racism, and all groups who condone it, for what it is…evil.
The PNBC was born out of the Civil Rights Movement and continues the fight against those who would deny human freedoms. The PNBC is calling upon not only churches, but also, the entire faith-based community to unite against what is now a wide-open onslaught against decency, diversity, and civil liberties in America. Dr. James C. Perkins, PNBC President states, "History is calling us to do what our forefathers and foremothers did in their time—stand up with courage and be the voice of the voiceless in the fight for justice in all three branches of government, including the White House."
These rallies of hate are coming to a neighborhood near you. As followers of Jesus Christ, we must be prepared to resist evil and take collective action for justice. We cannot forget Ephesians 6:12 that proclaims: "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."
PNBC will be active in the ongoing campaign to address systemic and structural barriers that keep our communities from thriving, including racism and poverty. As we prepare to do God's work, we are emboldened by the Gospel of Luke 4:18-19a that states:
"The Spirit of the Lord is on me because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord's favor."
This is our call and the PNBC welcomes other faith-based organizations and all people of goodwill to join us as we organize, strategize, and mobilize against hate, racism, and oppression and for freedom and justice for all.
About PNBC - PNBC was founded in 1961 to give full voice, sterling leadership, and active support to the American and world fight for human freedom. U. S. membership consists of approximately 1.5 million people. Visit www.pnbc.org.
Contact
Linda Peavy
***@lipav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse