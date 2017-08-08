 
News By Tag
* Electronics Buyback
* Smartphone Trade In
* Electronics Recycling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Des Peres
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
141312111098

Buy Back Pros LLC Introduces Easy Way To Cash In On Unwanted Electronics

The site gives consumers a chance to sell their electronics online and risk-free, reports www.buybackpros.com.
 
 
Selling smartphones to Buy Back Pros
Selling smartphones to Buy Back Pros
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Electronics Buyback
Smartphone Trade In
Electronics Recycling

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Des Peres - Missouri - US

Subject:
Projects

DES PERES, Mo. - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- (Saint Louis, MO)—Buy Back Pros LLC announced the introduction of an easy way for consumers and business owners to cash in on their unwanted electronics. The company is giving anyone and everyone a chance to sell their electronic devices to their team online and risk free. Those who wish to use the service can sell their devices in any condition using Buy Back Pros' easy three step process.

"In this day and age where new electronics are launched every day, almost every consumer and business owner has unwanted devices laying around that they no longer use because they have upgraded their model or found something they like better. The good news is that they no longer have to let these devices sit around collecting dust. Instead, we're making it as easy as possible for them to recoup some of their investment by selling them to us. Our smartphone buyback process is designed to be simple, speedy, and painless, allowing consumers to get paid fast in exchange for their unwanted electronics," said Sam Herwitz of Buy Back Pros LLC.

All that consumers and business owners need to do to begin the buy-back process is visit the Buy Back Pros website, search for their device, and then get a 30-day guaranteed offer. After securing an offer, they can simply print and attach a free prepaid shipping label the company instantly prepares for them and send the packaged device in the mail. Once Buy Back Pros receives the device and it passes their inspection, they will send payment to the seller within 2 business days. They offer numerous payment options including checks, overnight checks, PayPal, Square Cash, Venmo, and wire transfers as well as a bulk buyback program for business owners with lots of devices to sell.

Herwitz went on to say, "If I were looking for a way to Sell my broken iPhone, I would definitely make use of this service. Buy Back Pros makes it so that our sellers never have to worry about taking pictures, managing listings, or communicating with multiple buyers. Our process is quick and reliable, which means that they can get rid of their unwanted devices and have cash in hand faster than they ever thought possible." It's so easy. Just goto http://www.BuyBackPros.Com.

About Buy Back Pros LLC:

Buy Back Pros LLC is an e-commerce company specializing in buying and selling pre-owned consumer goods. Their team pays cash for cell phones, computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. Next, they inspect, evaluate, certify, and sell them to consumers. Buy Back Pros is simple, effective, green, and available to everyone who has electronics they would like to part with.

Media Contact
Buy Back Pros LLC - St. Louis, Missouri
Support@BuyBackPros.Com
support@buybackpros.com
End
Source:
Email:***@buybackpros.com Email Verified
Tags:Electronics Buyback, Smartphone Trade In, Electronics Recycling
Industry:Technology
Location:Des Peres - Missouri - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share