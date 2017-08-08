News By Tag
Buy Back Pros LLC Introduces Easy Way To Cash In On Unwanted Electronics
The site gives consumers a chance to sell their electronics online and risk-free, reports www.buybackpros.com.
"In this day and age where new electronics are launched every day, almost every consumer and business owner has unwanted devices laying around that they no longer use because they have upgraded their model or found something they like better. The good news is that they no longer have to let these devices sit around collecting dust. Instead, we're making it as easy as possible for them to recoup some of their investment by selling them to us. Our smartphone buyback process is designed to be simple, speedy, and painless, allowing consumers to get paid fast in exchange for their unwanted electronics,"
All that consumers and business owners need to do to begin the buy-back process is visit the Buy Back Pros website, search for their device, and then get a 30-day guaranteed offer. After securing an offer, they can simply print and attach a free prepaid shipping label the company instantly prepares for them and send the packaged device in the mail. Once Buy Back Pros receives the device and it passes their inspection, they will send payment to the seller within 2 business days. They offer numerous payment options including checks, overnight checks, PayPal, Square Cash, Venmo, and wire transfers as well as a bulk buyback program for business owners with lots of devices to sell.
Herwitz went on to say, "If I were looking for a way to Sell my broken iPhone, I would definitely make use of this service. Buy Back Pros makes it so that our sellers never have to worry about taking pictures, managing listings, or communicating with multiple buyers. Our process is quick and reliable, which means that they can get rid of their unwanted devices and have cash in hand faster than they ever thought possible." It's so easy. Just goto http://www.BuyBackPros.Com.
About Buy Back Pros LLC:
Buy Back Pros LLC is an e-commerce company specializing in buying and selling pre-owned consumer goods. Their team pays cash for cell phones, computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. Next, they inspect, evaluate, certify, and sell them to consumers. Buy Back Pros is simple, effective, green, and available to everyone who has electronics they would like to part with.
Media Contact
Buy Back Pros LLC - St. Louis, Missouri
Support@BuyBackPros.Com
