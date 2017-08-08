Rubicon Theatre Presents Teri Bibb in Once Upon a Song

Broadway's Leading Lady from The Phantom of the Opera debuts her latest concert in Ventura as Part of the Janet and Mark Goldenson Broadway Concert Series.

Once Upon a Song_Poster

Media Contact

805-667-2900

***@rubicontheatre.org 805-667-2900

End

-- Celebrate the singers and songs of the silver screen when Broadway leading ladydebuts her new concertas part of the 2017at Rubicon Theatre Company. Bibb's soaring soprano has thrilled audiences across the continent and throughout the world. In addition to performing on Broadway and tour as Christine in(more than 1,000 performances), she has given a command performance at the White House, on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and on the stages of Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall,In this tribute, Bibb shares her personal connection to the women who inspired her and helped shape her career. The concert features tunes from classic golden era films sung by Jane Powell, Kathryn Grayson, Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, Shirley Jones, and more, and is an evening of glorious singing, stories and a musical surprise or two. Bibb is joined by Musical Directorand directed by Rubicon Associate Artistic Directorincomes to Ventura for three-performances-only: Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 20 at 2 p.m.In addition to her extraordinary run in, Bibb's credits include the Broadway revival ofin the role of Amalia, and more than 50 musicals across the country. Along the way, Bibb has been honored for her work on stage with a Helen Hayes Award nomination and a Carbonell Award. She played the title role in, opposite the late José Ferrer at the Paper Mill Playhouse and starred in the World Premieres of two musicals:at the Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. andwith the Katselas Theatre Company in Beverly Hills, for which she received an Ovation Award nomination. She recently toured as Marian inwith Patrick Cassidy and one of her idols, Shirley Jones.Bibb has been a featured soloist in gala tributes honoring Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and Harold Prince, including "The Broadway Prince" at Carnegie Hall and seven annual "The Night of 1,000 Voices" concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall. She sang duets with tenor José Carreras at Radio City Music Hall and starred in "One Enchanted Evening" in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Bibb has sung with orchestras across the US, including the Santa Fe, St. Louis, Cape and Pacific Symphonies, the California Philharmonic and the New York Pops; and can be heard on the recordings "Unsung Irving Berlin" and "A Gala Concert for Hal Prince."In Los Angeles, Bibb played Clara in the L.A. concert premiere ofand was featured infor the Reprise Theatre Company.She has guest starred on television, been a supporting player on film, and has sung on several film scores, including "Ice Age" and "Polar Express." She was also a guest soloist on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." Bibb is co-creator and member of "The Phantom's Leading Ladies," a trio of "Christines"fromFor, Bibb returns to Rubicon, where she has appeared as Mrs. Cratchit infor the past two years and in four annual productions of, as well as numerous special events and concerts.) studied voice and piano at Virginia Commonwealth University and began his career as a musical director for dozens of local musicals. Rowsey then moved to the Washington, D.C. suburbs, serving as Musical Director for a new American opera, singing the title role in Michael Nyman's, and teaching at The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He also taught and directed for The Studio Theatre and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Rowsey toured the country as a musical director and conductor for a number of national tours of Broadway musicals. He returned to Richmond as Associate Producing Artistic Director for TheatreVirginia, and was back on the road first as conductor, then company manager and finally general manager for one of the nation's leading producers of national tours. He Rowsey is currently the education artistic director for the Sun Valley Summer Symphony, leading the voice program and working with high school vocal ensembles; the music director for the community chorale Caritas; the musical director for Light on the Mountains Center for Spiritual Living; and the choir director at Our Lady of the Snows. Rowsey also spends time as a clinician, coach, and adjudicator throughout the region.is presented at Rubicon for three-performances-only onandandTickets for the general public are $55. Tickets for students with ID are $25; Equity members and military are $30. There is a $5 discount for seniors 65 and older. Discounts of 10% to 20% are available for groups of 10 or more, depending on the size of the group. A VIP experience, limited to 25 individuals following the Sunday matinee, is $135, and includes a post-show reception with concert stars, a complimentary 5 oz. glass of premium Rubicon estate grown wine created by film director Francis Ford Coppola, and gourmet hors d'oeuvres.