Johnson Promoted to Director of Recruitment and Selection at Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
Financial planning firm actively recruiting motivated, passionate individuals looking for a career that is rewarding professionally and personally.
"As we continue to grow, Dionna has been a valuable member of our team driving our recruitment and selection of financial advisors," said Andrew J. Higney, CLU® ChFC® CFP®, Chief Development Officer. "In taking on this leadership role we're looking forward to her further building our impact within diverse communities while also providing our financial professionals with resources that will guide their development,"
Since joining the firm as a Recruiter in 2015, Johnson has demonstrated her ability to recruit individuals who want to make a positive impact and create a secure future for their clients. In her new leadership role, she will continue to attract and select motivated, passionate individuals looking for a career that is rewarding personally and professionally. At the same time, she will further develop partnerships with professional organizations in the Chicago-area while also providing consultation within the firm on diversity and inclusion resources.
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago is a national leader among Northwestern Mutual's more than 300 network offices. The firm helps financial professionals accelerate their career growth through formal leadership and professional development programs, mentoring and networking opportunities, affinity groups and partnerships with professional organizations.
Johnson has more than five years' experience in the financial services recruitment and talent acquisition industry. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Chicago State University.
A member of the Northwestern Mutual Chicago philanthropic childhood cancer impact initiative, Johnson also volunteers as an Associate Board Member of the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and as a companion for Camp Quality.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry (2017). Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 97 on the 2017 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
