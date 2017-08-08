News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Talented Learning Webinar to Clarify Value of Hiring an LMS Selection Consultant
Independent analyst John Leh will host a webinar this month to help learning technology buyers understand how they can save time and money by partnering with a knowledgeable consultant to find the ideal solution
On Tuesday, August 22, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Talented Learning CEO and lead analyst John Leh will host "Choosing Your Next LMS: How to Kickstart the Process with an Independent Consultant."
"Making sense of today's fast-moving learning solutions market is nearly impossible, unless you constantly monitor and evaluate vendors and trends. Who the time for that?" John Leh said. "This is where I can help, with strategies that cut through the hype and help buyers quickly find a solution that fits their business needs."
What Webinar Participants Can Expect To Learn
In this free webinar, John will tackle today's trickiest LMS buyer questions, from how to create a realistic budget to how to know if an LMS is actually the best solution for your organization.
Drawing from his ongoing learning technology research, his specialized "selection success" services, and real-world examples from over 22 years of LMS buying and selling experience, John will share practical advice including:
• How to make sense of today's expansive LMS landscape
• How to determine if you can afford a new LMS
• Why requirements definition is essential to sort through the learning tech "specialist"
• How to narrow your options from 700+ vendors to a qualified shortlist
• When and how to use an RFP (or not).
Participants will also have an opportunity to discuss their challenges in a special "open mic" Q&A session with John.
How To Attend This Webinar
For more details, and to reserve a place at this live online event, individuals can register via GoToWebinar at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/
About John Leh
John Leh is CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning. Named one of the Top 20 Global Elearning Movers and Shakers of 2017, John is a fiercely independent LMS selection consultant and blogger who helps organizations develop and implement learning technology strategies – primarily for the extended enterprise. John's advice is based on 20 years of industry experience, serving as a trusted LMS selection and sales adviser to more than 100 learning organizations with a total technology spend of more than $65 million.
About Talented Learning
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic elearning landscape. For more information visit https://TalentedLearning.com.
Media Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning, LLC
570-784-1847
***@talentedlearning.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse